ACL Div 3 round-up- High flying Eskra and Aghaloo stay unbeaten

ACL DIVISION THREE ROUND-UP

Eskra 0-20 Strabane 2-10

A STEADY flow of well constructed and effectively finished scores enabled table-toppers Eskra to seal their sixth success as they defeated Strabane on Friday evening.

Both these teams were looking for improvement after mixed fortunes in their respective round six encounters. Eskra maintained their unbeaten record but dropped their first point after a draw with Errigal Ciaran. Strabane, meantime, were unable to reel back an interval deficit of six points against Castlederg.

The sides swapped opening efforts before Cormac Arkinson fisted over for the Emmets and then attacking half-back Luke Kelly raced forward to drive over a fine 7th minute point. James McNelis had a snap-shot go wide of the Strabane post but McNelis claimed point number four for Eskra in due course.

Strabane struck for a goal back midway through the half when Conal Crawford was impeded and midfielder Mark McAdams converted the resultant penalty. That levelled proceedings and Haydn McNamee chipped over a point soon after as well to put the Sigersons ahead.

A Cathal Meegan free squared matters prior to Conal Crawford and Meegan exchanging points as half-time drew that bit closer. It was a half that Eskra rounded off through a tidy scoring spell, kicked off by Luke Kelly with another telling run and point finish on 25 minutes.

Joe McCarroll, half-back Thomas Meegan, Cathal Meegan and McCarroll landed points as Eskra reached the interval leading by 0-11 to 1-3. There was work then to do for the Sigersons as play began for the second half.

Eskra picked up where they had left off with a Joe McCarroll point but Haydn McNamee replied for the Sigersons. Cathal Meegan and McNamee traded scores as the second half exchanges soon settled into gear.

Cathal Meegan scored a place kick and backed that up with a well judged point from open play. In between, Oisin McGillion was on target for Strabane. The home team returned to attacking mode sharply and quick hands on approach created a chance that Mickey Woods converted.

Conal Crawford pulled a point back on behalf of the Sigersons before Thomas Meegan continued his decent display by claiming Eskra’s 17th point overall n the 47th minute.

Haydn McNamee pointed either side of scores via Cathal Meegan and Johnny Hackett as the hosts pressed forward purposely again.

Strabane endeavoured to try and prise open a well-drilled Eskra defence with Niall Marlow and Fergal Arkinson in the central positions. The Sigersons did gain a second penalty for a foot block and Mark McAdams delivered a firm shot to the net 51 minutes in.

Eskra, though, responded well as Luke Kelly and Finn Kelly combined for a family based move which was finished by Finn. Crawford and McNamee recorded closing away scores but Eskra had the league points in safe keeping.

Derrytresk 3-8 Killeeshil 3-9

THE visiting St Mary’s got across the line by a single point following a good tussle at Derrytresk that dished up six goals over the hour.

Killeeshil were winners away to Drumquin the week before, whereas Derrytresk had been comfortably beaten by Glenelly. The home side showed better form in this round seven fixture and only just missed out on taking something tangible from the encounter. There were three goals registered from each team on the night and Tomas Hoy landed five points for the St Mary’s.

The away goals were supplied by Ronan O’Neill, Luke Donnelly and second half sub Dillon O’Neill(1-1). Cormac Donaghy provided two points and Cathal Rafferty got one to boost the St Mary’s. Derrytresk’s trio of goals kept them right in the mix but the St Mary’s shaded the verdict with Paul O’Neill and Conal Monaghan performing key roles in general play.

Brackaville 0-10 Castlederg 1-5

BRACKAVILLE edged a fairly low-scoring contest at home to Castlederg as the Roes got a boost following indifferent results of late.

Castlederg were fresh from a fine away win over Strabane in round six but the St Eugene’s came up a couple of points shy on this occasion. Paddy Lynch netted the only goal of the game for Castlederg and Adam Traynor contributed three points to the St Eugene’s cause. There were points too for Cealf McMenamin and Charlie Mooney.

A tally of ten points proved enough on the evening for Brackaville and the Roes were able to recover from the concession of Lynch’s goal in the process of closing out the win. It’s a result that lifts Brackaville onto four points and the Roes will be keen to make further progress up the table. Castlederg, who have six points, can focus on recapturing their good form from previous games.

Clann na nGael 0-7 Tattyreagh 1-17

THE St Patrick’s and Clann na nGael met at the latter’s base where Tattyreagh found their scoring range better to run out clear-cut victors.

Clann na nGael recorded a narrow in round six over Killyman and Tattyreagh’s last few performances have proved more productive following a slow start to the campaign. The St Patrick’s led over the break by 0-9 to 0-4 and sent over seventeen scores alongside a Mickey Allen goal that arrived in the closing half. Clann na nGael battled away but the home team were unable to keep pace with the St Patrick’s on the scoreboard.

Peadar Mullen, Gareth Mimnagh, Keeley McDonagh and Jarlath McDonagh contributed three points each to the St Patrick’s total. There were points too for Ronan Collins(2), Chris Armstrong and Aidan Martin. Johnny Harkin had a solid hour along with Ger McElholm, Chris Armstrong and Peadar Mullen for the Tatts.

Augher 0-12 Urney 0-3

URNEY made the trip to Augher’s Fr Hackett Park seeking to break a frustrating run but the St Columba’s couldn’t match the score returns of the St Macartan’s.

Augher had rediscovered the winning habit at home to Brackaville the previous weekend and the St Macartan’s sought to back that up in this round seven fixture. The St Columba’s had shown potential in a close match with Strabane in round five but they will be concerned about just managing to register three points over the hour.

The home defence were not giving much away and up front the St Macartan’s took enough of their opportunities to claim command in the contest. This result moved Augher onto eight points in the league listings, a position the St Macartan’s will be keen on pushing forward from as the likes of Ben Trainor, Eoghan Keenan, Jarlath McNamee and company strive to keep the scores ticking over.

Aghaloo 5-22 Errigal Ciaran III 2-6

THURSDAY evening’s encounter between neighbours Aghaloo and Errigal Ciaran III produced a sizeable score tally on behalf of the home team as they clinched a fifth victory in five matches.

Errigal Ciaran started play with five points following two successes and a draw against Eskra. They found Aghaloo in free-flowing form here, however, as the O’Neill’s strung together a series of speedy moves and plenty of sharp finishing featured to boot. Aghaloo were well in command by half-time despite a goal double from Davy Harte for Errigal and the scoreboard gap extended further in the final 30 minutes.

The Aghaloo were netted by Patrick Kynder(2), Ruairi McGlone, Jody McGlone and Niall McElroy. All the goal scorers got on the points register too plus James O‘Hara and Tiarnan Donnelly also sent over some tidy home scores. Davy Harte chalked up 2-4 in overall terms for Errigal who will aim to bounce back quickly from this reversal.

Glenelly 3-15 Donaghmore III 0-6

GLENELLY made it four victories from four games when comfortably overcoming Donaghmore III in an earlier game from the round seven schedule. The goals came courtesy of Lorcan McCullagh(1-3), Eoghan McConnell and Cormac McBride(1-1).

Nathan McLaughlin led the point returns with 0-4 plus point braces were provided by Garret O’Neill and Rory Kennedy. Cormac McConnell, Ronan O’Kane and Conor McAneney supplied single scores as Glenelly wrapped up the win. The St Joseph’s thus secured joint fifth place in the table as a consequence.