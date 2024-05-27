Aghyaran and Kildress among first night winners in Div 2

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP
Clogher 0-10 Aghyaran 1-11
ETHAN McHugh’s tidy finish to the net shortly after half-time proved to be the decisive score as Aghyaran carved out a battling victory at gloomy Clogher on Friday evening.
This was an enjoyable and highly-competitive Division Two opener with the teams locked together five times during the first period. However McHugh’s goal helped St Davog’s to open a little bit of daylight on the scoreboard which they were able to maintain all the way through to the final whistle.
Defender Eoin Byrne slotted over the opening score in the first minute for Aghyaran but Ciaran Bogue responded almost straightaway for the hosts, setting the pattern for a tit-for tat first half.
Marc McConnell almost stole in for a sixth minute Clogher goal but his piledriver cannoned back into play off the underside of the bar.
Benny Gallen (free) and Ryan McCaughey (mark) traded dead ball conversions and as the match ticked past the quarter hour mark, parity was maintained as Pearce Goan and Ciaran Bogue banged over quality points at either end.
Midfielder Sean Bogue curled over an audacious effort from an acute angle to ease the Eire Ogs in front but at the other end Gallen was proving a real handful for the Clogher back line and he was twice on target (one a ‘mark) to leapfrog Aghyaran in front.
St Davog’s were then indebted to keeper Niall Hiley for stopping their net being breached when he reacted sharply to tip Mark Bogue’s fierce drive over the crossbar, after the half-back raided forward.
And right on the break McConnell darted into space to finish with real conviction as Clogher led 0-6 to 0-5 at the turnaround.
Momentum was switched dramatically in Aghyaran’s favour when Gallen teed up Ethan McHugh for that 31st minute goal, before captain Ciaran McGlinchey swung over a quality point.
The gap remained three points after Ryan McCaughey (free) and St Davog’s full back Caolan McGinty registered scores.
McCaughey almost snook in behind for an equalising goal only for Hiley to pull off further heroics between the sticks and with Gallen adding to his personal tally at the other end there was four in it.
A battling Clogher refused to buckle and scores from Ciaran Bogue (free) and Cillian Barkley halved the deficit but it was the visitors who flexed their attacking muscles down the home straight.
Gallen and Eoghan McHugh (twice) all knocked over frees to give their side breathing space, which rendered McConnell’s fine score in response academic come the final whistle.
Stewartstown 2-11 Naomh Eoghan 1-15
RYAN Mayse proved to be the Naomh Eoghan hero as he hitting the winning point two minutes into injury time to give his side victory away to Stewartstown.
There was little between the sides throughout although the winners did start brightly with a brace of points each from Tiernan Mayse, Conor Langan and Eoin Devine in the opening quarter. Shea O’Neill converted a Stewartstown penalty but then Naomh Eoghan got a goal of their own via Tiernan Mayse before Gerard O’Neill found the net for the Harps to leave it all square at the break.
Dan Lowe and Devine twice swapped points on the restart before another Devine brace edged Naomh Eoghan in front. Stewartstown though stuck to the task in hand with scores from Lowe and Conor Quinn before Shea Btrke levelled matters but they couldn’t hold on.
Cookstown 0-9 Rock 2-16
GOALS in the opening minutes of both halves enabled Rock to secure an emphatic win over near neighbours Cookstown at Paddy Cullen Park on Friday evening.
Matthew Carberry had opened the scoring for the Father Rocks but that was as good as it got for them as Thomas Mackle’s 3rd minute goal gave Rock an advantage that they were never to lose. Three Liam Nugent points coupled with efforts from Aidan McGarrity and Shane Murphy left Rock in a comfortable position at the break leading 1-8 to 0-3, Shea O’Driscoll on target for Cookstown.
The second half was only a minute old when Peter Loughran effectively put the result to bed with a second Rock goal. Carberry kicked four further points for the hosts but Nugent took his personal haul to 0-9 with Conor McGarrity getting a brace as well as Rock eased home.
Gortin 0-13 Owen Roes 1-9
KEEPER Cathal McCullagh was the toast of Gortin as he held his nerve to convert a winning “45” for his side to deny visiting Owen Roes a share off the spoils.
Gortin edged the opening period with All Ireland U20 winning duo Liam Og Mossey (4) and Odhran Brolly among their point scorers, Conor O’Neill with a couple for Owen Roes with Daire McGonigle and Conall McCormack also contributing scores.
Gortin moved four clear in the second half with Mossey, Brolly and Donal Daly getting points but a Stephen Harper goal helped keep Owen Roes within striking distance before a Niall McAleer goal levelled matters. It was very much anybody’s game at this stage but McCullagh’s conversion made sure that the points stayed at home.
Moy 5-15 Drumragh 0-10
DRUMRAGH’S first game back in Intermediate football was always going to be a tough one and so it proved as a rampant Moy side produced a brilliant display of attacking football.
It’s fair to say that the issue was already beyond any doubt by halftime with the Sky Blues establishing a 3-9 to 0-4 lead. Conor Mackle got their first major and other goals followed from Rayan Coleman and Eoin McGeary with Michael Conroy among their points, Eoin Montgomery and Daniel O’Neill replying for the Sarsfields.
Shane Devine, O’Neill, Aaron Montgomery and Malachy McManus all registered for Drumragh in the second half but at that stage it was a damage limitation exercise. Ryan Conroy got Moy’s fourth goal with Coleman getting his second on a day when Michael Conroy kicked seven points and Jamie Coleman got a couple as well.
Kildress 2-8 Beragh 0-6
BERAGH made the trip to Gotrtacladdy on Friday night as favourites but Kildress had other ideas as they produced a fine display to run out comfortable winners in the end.
A minutes silence was held before the game for Mattie McGuigan and in their first senior outing since his passing his former teammates and friends did him proud. Shea Quinn and Shea Murphy kicked five points between them with Beragh hitting back through Ben McSorley and Conor Owens. Just before halftime a Quinn free dropped short and midfielder Caolan McNamee reacted first to fire to the net.
Owens and Craig Sweeney reduced the deficit early in the second half only for the superb Murphy to reply with a brace. With four ,minutes to go it was game over when Murphy scored a goal and he took his personal tally with a point before Pauric Lagan completed the scoring.
Moortown 1-12 Derrylaughan 0-6
MOORTOWN welcomed Loughshore neighbours Derrylaughan for a derby clash but on the night the close encounter that was predicted didn’t materialise as the St.Malachys eased to victory.
It was close enough in the first half with Moortown greeting the short whistle 0-7 to 0-3 in front thanks to points from Shea Lawn, Liam Lawn and Ryan Kelly, Tomas Carney and Ciaran Quinn with scores for the Kevin Barrys.
The home side came out for the second half with all guns blazing and they registered three points on the trot to strengthen their position, Kelly and Blaine Ryan among their marksmen. Shane Scullion and Danny Ball had Derrylaughan points but any thoughts that they had of taking something from the contest ended in the 51st minute when Shea Lawn scored the only goal of the game.
