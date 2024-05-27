Aghyaran and Kildress among first night winners in Div 2

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Clogher 0-10 Aghyaran 1-11

ETHAN McHugh’s tidy finish to the net shortly after half-time proved to be the decisive score as Aghyaran carved out a battling victory at gloomy Clogher on Friday evening.

This was an enjoyable and highly-competitive Division Two opener with the teams locked together five times during the first period. However McHugh’s goal helped St Davog’s to open a little bit of daylight on the scoreboard which they were able to maintain all the way through to the final whistle.

Defender Eoin Byrne slotted over the opening score in the first minute for Aghyaran but Ciaran Bogue responded almost straightaway for the hosts, setting the pattern for a tit-for tat first half.

Marc McConnell almost stole in for a sixth minute Clogher goal but his piledriver cannoned back into play off the underside of the bar.

Benny Gallen (free) and Ryan McCaughey (mark) traded dead ball conversions and as the match ticked past the quarter hour mark, parity was maintained as Pearce Goan and Ciaran Bogue banged over quality points at either end.

Midfielder Sean Bogue curled over an audacious effort from an acute angle to ease the Eire Ogs in front but at the other end Gallen was proving a real handful for the Clogher back line and he was twice on target (one a ‘mark) to leapfrog Aghyaran in front.

St Davog’s were then indebted to keeper Niall Hiley for stopping their net being breached when he reacted sharply to tip Mark Bogue’s fierce drive over the crossbar, after the half-back raided forward.

And right on the break McConnell darted into space to finish with real conviction as Clogher led 0-6 to 0-5 at the turnaround.

Momentum was switched dramatically in Aghyaran’s favour when Gallen teed up Ethan McHugh for that 31st minute goal, before captain Ciaran McGlinchey swung over a quality point.

The gap remained three points after Ryan McCaughey (free) and St Davog’s full back Caolan McGinty registered scores.

McCaughey almost snook in behind for an equalising goal only for Hiley to pull off further heroics between the sticks and with Gallen adding to his personal tally at the other end there was four in it.

A battling Clogher refused to buckle and scores from Ciaran Bogue (free) and Cillian Barkley halved the deficit but it was the visitors who flexed their attacking muscles down the home straight.

Gallen and Eoghan McHugh (twice) all knocked over frees to give their side breathing space, which rendered McConnell’s fine score in response academic come the final whistle.

Stewartstown 2-11 Naomh Eoghan 1-15