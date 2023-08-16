All to play for in final weekend of Ladies Leagues

Senior

The final positions for the Ladies All-County League play-off spots and relegation issues will be decided this weekend, as for the bulk of the teams it will be the final round of games.

Several clubs are very much still in the shake ups at the top and bottom of the three tables.

Moortown’s win at Donnelly Park on Monday night edged the new comers in senior football to the top four of Division One albeit on score difference ahead of Killeeshil. The Loughshore side face relegated haunted Cookstown on Sunday, when Killeeshil host Dromore.

At the top of the table he big hitters, Errigal Ciaran, St Macartans and Aodh Ruadh (who play Fr Rocks tonight (Thursday) are all assured of semi-final spots. The Macs leapfrogged Dungannon last week with a victory over them.

Trillick eased any relegation worries last week with a solid performance and win over Cookstow.n Shauna McGurren hit 3-4 of their 6-8 scoring tally. The victory moved them onto twelve points and likely safety.

The Fr Rocks have six points ahead of tonight’s game and they wrap up against the St Malachy’s at Paddy Cullen Park. They appear in that danger area but probably have done enough although another point would ease any worries.

but whatever happens a local derby between Fintona and Trillick on Sunday night will have a bearing.

Fintona Pearses, in their first season in senior football, have three points on the board and need a win against Trillick on Sunday evening to give themselves any hope. As it stands Sperrin Og look destined to go down. The Greencastle side battled hard against Dromore but could not reel them in, and they finish their campaign at Macartan’s.

Intermediate

Win, lose or draw this weekend against Omagh Edendork are set for the top four in division two joing Cappagh but the remaining spots will be decided over the newt few days. Four teams, Kildress, who play their game in hand tonight against Aghyaran, Omagh, Clonoe and Moy can all grab one of those top four spots in what will be a thrilling weekend.

Omagh grabbed a thrilling three point win against Kildress on Thursday, end to end throughout it was a superb advertisement for the club game, Eimear Cunningham putting in a fine scoring performance. Moy put themselves in the mix with a narrow win over Clonoe.

Goals in either half from Eimear O’Callaghan and Marianna Donahue edged the Moy to a three point win in what was another exciting contest, Emma Conroy and Lucy Mc Alary were among the points. Moy head to Cappagh on Sunday. The O’Rahily’s host Glenelly and can finish with on eighteen points.

It’s certainly down to the wire at the top and tight at the bottom too, Aghyaran and Loughmacrory could still join Glenelly in the drop, the St Davog’s could edge away if they beat the Tones tonight ahead of a final outing against Loughmacrory that could be a winner take all clash.

Junior

Clear cut in Junior with Castlederg, Coalisland, Clann na NGael and Badoney all through to the semi-finals ahead of the final round of games. Those clubs will now focus on the championship while Pomeroy and Galbally are both relegated.

Stewartstown have to await their Junior B league final opponents after Owen Roes played out a draw with Drumquin.That replay is yet to be fixed. The drawn game was end to end Kirsty McFadden bagging two goals for the Roes.

The focus has switched to the Championship for the junior B clubs with the only quarter final set for this weekend as Stewartstown face Owen Roes at Greencastle on Sunday evening with a 7pm throw in, the winners will meet Urney on the 27th with Drumquin playing Naomh Eoghan in the other semi-final. The Tyrone fixtures committee have also confirmed the championship final for September 3rd.