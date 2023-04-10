Ardstraw promoted as Division Three champions

Dunbreen Roveers 0

Ardstraw 1

STEPHEN Campbell said it was hugely important that Ardstraw had won promotion from Division Three at the first attempt.

Last year, the Vaughan’s Holm club quit intermediate football to return to the Fermanagh and Western League.

That was a massive decision, given that the north Tyrone club would have to start on the bottom rung of the ladder in Division Three.

Campbell, who scored the only goal in Saturday’s game against Dunbreen Rovers to send Ardstraw up as Division Three champions, said that on reflection the club had made the right call.

“It was good to get over the line on Saturday,” said the veteran player.

“The aim at the start of the season was to win the league, or, at the very least, secure promotion. So, obviously, we are delighted to achieve that.

“Now, we have to look ahead and plan for next season, and see if we can take the next step out of Division Two.”

Ardstraw’s decision to leave the Northern Ireland Intermediate League after 12 years certainly raised more than a few eyebrows this time last year.

Their final season at intermediate level was one to forget.

As well as a catalogue of poor performances, more than 20 players departed the club for one reason or another.

That prompted the committee to consider the future direction of the club and, after much discussion, it was decided to return to the Fermanagh and Western League.

Campbell admitted that the decision hadn’t been taken lightly.

“I remember holding at least one players’ meeting and it was made clear that if we returned to the Fermanagh and Western the objective was to move up the leagues as quickly as possible,” he continued.

“We were favourites to win Division Three this season, but it was wasn’t always easy.

“There were a few games where we scraped through.

“On reflection, I think it’s fair to say that the club made the right decision, and, after Saturday, it’s very good to have that wee bit of buzz back once again.

“We have a number of young players coming through the ranks, and they have now tasted that winning mentaility.”

On Saturday, Ardstraw had to do it the hard way after Andy Baxter was sent off for two bookings on 38 minutes.

Despite the numerical advantage, the visitors more than held their own, and on 71 minutes Campbell swept home the only goal of the game after good work by James Cooper.

Defeat for Rovers, who had Mark McCaffrey dismissed 13 minutes from time, meant that Paddy McNulty’s team missed out on promotion by a meagre two points.

Lisnaskea Rovers will join Ardstraw in the Division Two next season.