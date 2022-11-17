BC Wolves upsets opponents from Belfast in three different leagues

BC Wolves enjoyed three wins out of three in their respective leagues last week.

In the BNI Premier League, the Wolves’ hosted very well known and experienced Belfast Star, but the plan remained the same for the Cookstown side – take the third win a row to keep the spot at the top of the table in the league.

The game itself started with Wolves taking the lead from the first minutes and growing the lead during the first three quarters of the game. With only five minutes left until the final whistle and Wolves being in front by 17 points, Star bounced back with amazing shooting behind the arc mostly by Sean Quinn, who was outstanding during the whole game by scoring 21 points.

With 30 seconds left, Wolves were only in front by three points but managed to secure the win after great efforts in the defence by 75-70.

Top Scorers: Modestas Sekstins – 16 points; Rolandas Bartkus – 13 points; Vitalijus Stonevicius – 11 points; Eidmantas Saulytis – 10 Points.

On the Saturday, the Wolves had a double-header for their Division 1 and U16 boys’ squads.

For the Division 1 league, the second men’s team, Mid Ulster Wolves, hosted guests from Ulster University Tigers. The game was a real scoring fiesta from both clubs with a final score 98-86 with Mid Ulster Wolves also taking their third win in a row to stay at the top of the table.

The club is thrilled with the support both teams had during the games. The atmosphere in the Leisure Centre was electric and showed a great example how people love the sport!

Top Scorers: Zygimantas Radzevicius – 28 points; Tomas Burbulis – 14 points; Martynas Kubeckis – 13 points; Osvaldas Genevicius – 12 Points.

And the weekend’s closing match was for the U16 boys who played against Belfast Queens and took a very well-deserved win! After their first three games, they are second in the league with two wins and one defeat.

Top Scorers: Erik Zadaroznyj – 21 Points; Tadas Genevicius – 18 points; Lukas Pauza – 13 Points; Rowan McCullough – 9 Points.