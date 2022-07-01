Begley bags top prize during Captain Alison’s historic day

SATURDAY was Captain’s Day at Dungannon Golf Club where members and guests gave a warm and generous welcome to Alison Chestnutt and her family.

As the first woman in the North to hold this post Alison is clearly held in high regard and it is a tribute to her personality and commitment to the club that so many people offered their time and talents to mark this special occasion.

Alison reminded everyone of the journey the club has made to become a progressive and inclusive venue.

The club professional supported by committee members and volunteers ensure that the game of golf is open to all, including junior coaching and ladies ‘Get into Golf’ sessions.

The ongoing work of the greenkeeping staff and course convenor was acknowledged as they strive to keep the course in pristine condition.

The competition secretaries were thanked for their unseen work in arranging the competitions and compiling the results.

While most members come to enjoy the golf course, we know that the 19th hole is equally important.

Anyone who has visited Dungannon Golf club will know that the hospitality is exceptional due to the quality of the bar and restaurant staff who provide a first class service and deserve our appreciation.

This year the Captain’s chosen charity is Air Ambulance NI. Throughout the year anyone finding the pond at the 9th hole is encouraged to donate a £1, which, when totalled, could be a generous sum.

Alison politely requested that players and guests should donate to her charity rather than give the customary gifts and flowers. The Air Ambulance incurs daily costs of £5,500 amounting to £2 million annually. As a rural community we are regularly indebted to this service.

It has been a week of competitive golf, and the prize winners, juniors, ladies and men, were rewarded with a range of quality golf equipment and beautiful clothing.

The winner of the ladies’ event was Karen Hetherington with 41 points, the men’s prize was claimed by Darragh Begley with 46 points. Both thanked the captain sincerely and Darragh dedicated his win to the memory of his close friend and Tyrone hurler Damian Casey.

In consideration of the late night, the junior prizes will be presented on another day.

The full list of prize winners is as follows: Captain’s Day, 1st, Darragh Begley, 46 pts; 2nd, Eugene Teague, 44 pts BL3; 3rd, Colm Kilpatrick, 44 pts; 4th, Connor McCann, 43 pts BB9; Gross, Joe Timlin, 67; Sections, 0-10, Tiernan Hampsey, 43 pts; 11-17, Fintan McClure, 42 pts; 18+, Aziz Laamrani, 43 pts; Past Captain, Harry McCourt; Council, Sean McGrath; Visitor, Kenny Wright.

Captain’s Prize for Ladies: Winner, Karen Hetherington, 41 pts; Runner Up, Dympna Fitzpatrick, 40 pts; Best Gross, Sarah Rafferty, 29 gross pts; 3rd place, Lorraine Wilson, 39 pts BSN; Sections, 0 – 20, Jayne Henry, 39 pts; 21 – 28, Grainne Smith, 38 pts; 29 – 36, Pauline Campbell, 34 pts; 37+, Magdalen Maneely, 36 pts; Guest 1st, Lorna Stewart, 35 pts; Guest 2nd, Hazel Annesley, 34 pts.

The evening continued with music by Déjà Vu, a lively and talented two piece band which completed a thoroughly enjoyable day.