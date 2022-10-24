BKYL clubs warned about parental behaviour following fines

THE Brendan Keogh Youth League has warned they will not hesitate to fine member clubs for parents who are abusive.

At last week’s monthly meeting the youth league body fined two clubs “on the back of the behaviour of their parents”.

In a statement following the unprecedented move the governing body warned that such behaviour would not be tolerated. The league said it could not fine parents for their actions and therefore the clubs would have to “carry the can”.

Advertisement

Both fines that were handed out followed the abuse of league officials on two separate occasions.

Chairman Michael Connolly said that the league had been highlighting the issue of parental behaviour but it appeared that those warnings had fallen on deaf ears.

He said the time for talking was over and that the league had been left with no alternative but to get tough on the issue.

He, too, urged clubs “to show courage on the matter” in the hope that it can be stamped out on the long run.

“We have been highlighting this phenomenon regularly of late and warning about it to little avail,” stated the chairman.

“Both (incidents) are unacceptable, both entirely inappropriate, and should and will not be tolerated under my watch.

“We cannot fine parents, no matter how obstreperous, so the clubs must carry the can; harsh on clubs but we have to send a message in terms of this ever increasing torture.”

Advertisement

To the clubs the chairman added, “Speak to your overbearing types (every club has them) and make them aware of our stance and the consequences.

“Make it clear that if they bring fines your way they will be expected to pay them.”