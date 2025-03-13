This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Bootroom Podcast: THE F&W’s FAB FOUR!

  • 13 March 2025
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 13 March 2025
In this week’s Bootroom Tommy interviews Basil Marshall, Gerry Love, Richard Lyons and Martin ‘Fred’ Lynch who were all honoured at the F&W Hall of Fame and Merit awards last weekend.

He also rounds up all league and cup action.

