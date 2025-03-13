Bootroom Podcast: THE F&W’s FAB FOUR!

In this week’s Bootroom Tommy interviews Basil Marshall, Gerry Love, Richard Lyons and Martin ‘Fred’ Lynch who were all honoured at the F&W Hall of Fame and Merit awards last weekend.
He also rounds up all league and cup action.
