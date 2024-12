BENNY Boyle is quite content with his lot at Strathroy Harps.

On Saturday the Omagh side defeated Lisbellaw United 2-1 at Strathroy Road to stay in touch with the leading pack in F&W Division One.

As things stand, Enniskillen Town, Tummery Athletic and NFC Kesh share the top flight lead on 25 points.

Killen are fourth on 22 points with Strathroy on 19 points in fifth. Harps, too, remain in the Junior Cup and can progress to the last 16 if they defeat Mid Ulster Division One outfit Ballyoran at the beginning of January.

Strathroy have certainly progressed in the last 12 months and Boyle believes his team are capable of kicking on in the new year.

“We tested the character of the players in the summer and sat down with them to see what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go,” he said.

“We thought if we could add a couple of players we could go places. As managers we sat down one night to iron out a few things and see what pathway we wanted to take.

“We had some experienced players, who came back in, and, along with the young lads it’s been good.

“We have been tested and we have answered some of those questions. But now we have to go and beat the teams at the top if we are intent on going to the next level.

“That’s where we want to be. We need to have more consistency and have the belief and mentality to go to the Towns, Tummerys and Rangers away to get that belief.

“We have done that in the past but not consistently enough.”

The smart money is currently on one of the top three going on to lift the title.

But Boyle believes there are five teams in that particular conversation and he will be challenging his players to stay in the mix.

“Killen and ourselves are in their shouting and that’s where you want to be,” he continued.

“There are going to be some tasty games coming up very shortly.

“The last few seasons Tummery have kind of run away with it and Rangers have been in and around there.

“But it’s now good to see four or five teams there or thereabouts who can challenge. Everyone of these teams are still in the Junior Cup and looking at the fourth ties I expect the vast majority of us to go through .That kicks the can down the line, and, when you factor in midweek games come the spring, there are going to be some big tussles.

“It makes it very interesting and I’m glad we are there or thereabouts.”