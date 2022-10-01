Bright debut for Clogher girls

HISTORY was made at the weekend when the Clogher Valley ladies played their first ever league game in this new venture for the club.

It was the seventh rugby fixture for Valley at the weekend and the one that drew the most support of all.

Credit must go to Gladys Dunwoody who has gathered around her a group of about 25 ladies who are ably coached by Richie Haire. Lucy Somerville was first to score after an excellent break by Jenna Wright, who struck from 60 metres out in an incisive run to the line.

Sarah Hopper carried ball strongly but the visitors kept pressing in the end it took a ninety metre sprint by Kendal Johnston to score a superb try.

Jenna Wright converted it to leave the half time score at 19-0 to the Valley.

Changes were made throughout the fixture but the standard never dropped. Nicole Hetherington sprinted clear for a great score and minutes later Katie Brown stormed over beneath the posts for a converted try.

Kendal Johnston again showed everybody a clear pair of heels in a great run to the line for a try which was subsequently goaled. Sarah Wilson scored and to round it off Julia Stinson scored the final Valley try.

The conversion brought the final Clogher tally to 43 points.