Brilliant All-Ireland triumph by Tyrone U20s

Tyrone 1-20 Kerry 1-14

A POWERFUL display of total football combined with great resilience when it really mattered saw Tyrone’s latest generation of young talents confirm their potential with this marvellous All-Ireland triumph on Sunday at Portlaoise.

This was the culmination of a brilliant journey for the young Red Hands. They will now graduate to the senior ranks with the kind of confidence which has already marked them out as a special squad. Victory here perfectly climaxed the 2024 season, and erased the disappointing memories of three years ago and an agonising defeat in the All-Ireland Minor final.

But there will be no such concerns as they enter this week as champions. Joey Clarke’s first half goal provided the ideal platform, while the performances of team captain, Michael Rafferty, Eoin McElholm, Ronan Fox, and players throughout the team ensured that they completed this success with real style.

It was clear right from the throw-in that the Red Hands were superior in all aspects of the tie. Their ball control, teamwork, tactical awareness and scoring were all advantages which became increasingly crucial as the first half progressed.

Michael Rafferty, Callum Daly, Shea O’Hare and Conor O’Neill burst forward with pace from midfield. Up front, Eoin McElholm, Gavin Potter, Shea O’Hare and Ronan Cassidy provided ideal targets which were utilised effectively.

But things weren’t all plain sailing initially. Kerry’s Rob Stack and Cormac Dillon were causing some problems. Points for them from Cormac Dillon and Daniel Kirby cancelled out an Eoin McElholm effort for Tyrone and ensured that the Munster side led by 0-2 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

Swapped scores between Ronan Cassidy for Tyrone and Eddie Henry for Kerry maintained the status quo. However, Tyrone’s confidence was growing all over the field, and those early nerves were soon replaced by a swashbuckling period of play which really put them on top.

The Red Hands confidently moved into the attack with purpose. Callum Daly and Michael Rafferty moved through the centre, while the running down the wings were Odhran Brolly, Shea O’Hare, Cormac Devlin and Gavin Potter creating space for the scorers.

A fortunate enough goal really got them going. Good work from Ronan Cassidy saw him cut in from the wing before passing to Joey Clarke. His shot was deflected to the net by a Kerry defender to leave the Red Hands enjoying a 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

That goal also heralded a period of great dominance for Tyrone during which they threatened to almost overwhelm their Kerry opponents. Each attack looked like yielding a score, as Eoin McElholm, Ronan Cassidy, Ruairi McCullagh and Conor O’Neill drove through, and danced and weaved into good positions for scores.

In the next 10 minutes or so, Tyrone established a five point advantage, and could well have scored 2-1 more than they did. Gavin Potter and Cormac Devlin both hit the post as they cut through at will. Ronan Cassidy, Cormac Devlin and Ruairi McCullagh all registered points to leave them 1-7 to 0-5 ahead approaching the interval break.

For all that, though, Kerry remained just about in contention. But Tyrone’s speed, control on the ball and defensive play were spooking them. Well-taken points from Eddie Healy and Cormac Dillon increased their total, and meant that there was definitely no room for complacency from the Red Hands despite their impressive efforts up until then.

Tyrone’s attacking fluency continued to impress, and they maintained their momentum coming up to the break. Points from Eoin McElholm and Ruairi McCullagh consolidated their advantage to see them go in at half-time ahead on a a score of 1-8 to 0-7.

Hopes were high on the resumption that the perfect conditions at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise would provide the prelude to another Red Hand All-Ireland success. A good start was being demanded at the start of that second half and it was certainly provided.

Tyrone’s confident passing, slick attacking and scoretaking ensured that they remained on top. Eoin McElholm extended their lead, before Odhran Brolly finished off a fine move. What mattered more was the space that Tyrone were creating for themselves in that scoring zone.

Now things were moving to a critical stage, and the tempo rose considerably as both teams battled to establish control. Kerry lifted their momentum thanks to points from Ryan Diggin and Cormac Dillon, and a couple of good catches at midfield by Eddie Healy and Rob Stack.

But spirit and determination only go so far. As Kerry pressed forward, Tyrone hit them on the counter-attack to devastating effect. The Red Hands were always that step ahead, and put further daylight between the teams entering the final quarter.

Four points in quick succession left them once more in pole position. Ronan Cassidy with two, and Eoin McElholm and Ruairi McCullagh all fired over to leave them 1-16 to 0-11 ahead. More importantly, though, were the defensive efforts, and a number of vital interceptions from Joey Clarke, Shea O’Hare and Michael Rafferty.

It was now a case of holding their discipline until the finish, but there were some anxious as Kerry came with one last gasp effort. A penalty goal from Luke Crowley after Callum Daly had fouled the ball, was followed up by points from him and Evan Boyle. That left just three between the teams, but Tyrone upped the tempo subsequently to finish the job.

There was only going to be one winner in those closing stages, and Eoin McElholm with two points, and another courtesy of substitute, Conor Owens sealed the deal in magnificent fashion for the Red Hands on that final scoreline of 1-20 to 1-14.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Eoin McElholm 0-7, Ronan Cassidy 0-5 (1f), Ruairi McCullagh 0-5 (1f), Joey Clarke 1-0, Odhran Brolly 0-1, Cormac Devlin 0-1, Conor Owens 0-1

Kerry

Cormac Dillon 0-8 (3f, 1 OM), Luke Crowley 1-1 (1-0 pen), Eddie Healy 0-2, Daniel Kirby 0-1, Ryan Diggin 0-1, Evan Boyle 0-1.

The Teams

Tyrone

Conor McAneney, Joey Clarke, Ben Hughes, Conor Devlin, Shea O’Hare, Michael Rafferty, Odhran Brolly, Ronan Fox, Conor O’Neill, Cormac Devlin, Eoin McElholm, Gavin Potter, Ruairi McCullagh, Ronan Cassidy, Callum Daly.

Subs – Fiachra Nelis for C Devlin (38), Cormac Donnelly for O Brolly (44), Noah Grimes for G Potter (53), Conor Owens for R McCullagh (58), Ronan Donnelly for R Cassidy (61).

Kerry

Michael Tansley, Maidhci Lynch, Dara O’Callaghan, Gearoid Evans, Charlie Keating, Darragh O’Connor, Cian Lynch, Rob Stack, Eddie Healy, Daniel Kirby, Odhran Ferris, Tomas Kennedy, Cormac Dillon, Aidan Crowley, Luke Crowley.

Subs – Ryan Diggin for D O’Callaghan (29), Paddy Lane for A Crowley (half-time), Fionn Murphy for D Kirby (45), Evan Boyle for R Stack (46), Adam Segal for G Evans (48).

Referee: Paddy Neilan, Roscommon.