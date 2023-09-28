Brown’s hoping to finish season on a high

ADAM Brown is hoping to finish his maiden season in the HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship at Donington Park on a high this coming weekend.

The Dungannon teenager will go into the final meeting of what has been a promising campaign with confidence after a busy but rewarding weekend at Cadwell Park during the previous round of the Bennett’s British Superbike Championship when he not only competed on his Afinity Racing Supersport machine, but also on their 600cc Junior Superstock machine against the likes of Omagh’s Jamie Lyons and his good friend, Killyman’s Cameron Dawson.

“It wasn’t easy to ride the two machines on the same weekend because they are completely different bikes and it was hard to learn a track I’d never been to as well!,” he explained.

“But I think getting a top 20 on the 600, which I’d never ridden before and I’d never been to Cadwell before, was a season highlight.

“I really enjoyed riding the 600. It was a big learning curve but it really suits me.”

Looking ahead to the end of the Junior Supersport season at Donington, Brown is hoping that the familiar confines of that particular track will help him end his campaign on a high before he get his plans for 2024 finalised.

“I’ve only got one round left on the 400 at Donington where I’ll have been three times after this weekend. If everything falls into place I should have a good weekend because I know where I’m going,” he explained.

“The aim is to finish the season on the 400 on a high before we get things in place for next season. I have nothing sorted yet but it will definitely be back to BSB, we just don’t now on what yet.

“But I’ve enjoyed my first season, but I had high expectations for myself and anyone else probably would have been happy with how it’s gone but I just want to win.

“I wasn’t far away on a couple of occasions but my track knowledge and being new to the whole thing was the hardest part. It’s not easy.”