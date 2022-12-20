Carrickmore Minor Ladies tie put back to Wednesday night

The postponed Ulster Ladies Club Minor Championship Final will now go ahead at Cavan’s KIngspan Breffni Park 3G surface this Wednesday night after it emerged that both clubs, Carrickmore and Lurgan requested a date this week rather than wait to the New Year.

The original venue was to be Augher last Sunday afternoon. However because of the recent cold snap, two pitch inspections took place and despite an increase in temperature on Sunday morning the pitch remained frozen with travel also a concern for supporters.

Ulster Ladies made the call early in the morning but within a hour both Tyrone and Cavan clubs outlined their disappointment with the decision following on with a request that they would want the Minor club series completed in the calendar year, both confirming they would be happy to play under lights on a 3G surface this week.

Carrickmore manager Conor McAleer felt that carrying a 2022 competition, that started in the summer, into another year was unsatisfactory while Lurgan secretary Anne Marie Brady felt too that closure on 2022 was needed.

In a statement issued by Ulster Fixtures secretary Niall Treanor on Sunday lunchtime the new date at Breffni on Wednesday was confirmed with a 7.30pm throw in. The game will be streamed live on the Ulster LGFA Facebook page.

Carrickmore are the current provincial holders and both clubs played their semi-finals a fortnight ago.