Greencastle 1-12 Gortin 0-11

A SUPERB performance capitalised by a final quarter scoring blitz ensured that Greencastle took the spoils in this Division Two derby clash which saw the home team inflict a first defeat on their league-leading neighbours from Gortin.

Cahir McCullagh’s great goal entering the final quarter ultimately made the difference. But there was no doubting the dominance of the visitors when it mattered most here.

It’s a result that knocks Gortin off the top of the Division Two table and gives their opponents on Saturday afternoon a timely boost in their own bid for promotion. Both clubs will know though, that there’s a lot of football to be played before then.

With wind advantage in that first half, Gortin battled hard to try and gain an advantage. Swapped points between Cahir McCullagh from a free and Liam Mossey from an offensive mark settled the two, and there was little separating the teams subsequently.

Fiachra McNulty came close to grabbing a goal for Gortin, as they manufactured a number of important turnovers in those opening 30 minutes. The efforts of Peter Bradley and Peter Keenan were important too in curbing the threat posed by Christopher Gillen, Cahir McCullagh and Dan Touhey for Greencastle.

Cahir McCullagh briefly edged Greencastle ahead, but it was Gortin who appeared to have the upper hand approaching the interval break. Odhran Brolly had two well-taken points, while Liam Mossey and Fiachra McNulty put them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead.

Nevertheless, Greencastle were doing enough to lay solid foundations for the resumption. Mark McNulty, Eanna McKenna and Seamus Warnock were excellent in defence, while Sean Warnock and Tiarnan Teague formed a strong midfield partnership as Dan Touhey, Enda Clarke, Cahir posed a big threat in the attack.

Tiarnan Teague also came close to snatching a goal as Micheal McCann and Ruairi Keenan both fired over to leave all to play for in the second half.

It was Greencastle, though, who really upped the tempo right from the restart. Points courtesy of Sean Warnock and Cahir McCullagh put them into the lead, and it was an advantage that they never relinquished. While the sides were level at 0-9 apiece at the end of the third quarter, Greencastle dealt their opponents a decisive blow moments later.

Their goal proved to be the difference and was a text-book lesson in direct football. Winning possession at midfield, Sean Warnock launched the ball into Cahir McCullagh. He caught cleanly, and then evaded two Gortin defenders before firing low and hard to the net.

That left them three ahead. While Liam Mossey responded almost immediately for Gortin, it was Greencastle who pushed on in some style to seal the win.

Christopher Gillen capitalised on good work from Eanna McKenna and Cahir McCullagh to score, seconds before being substituted. Then Sean Warnock registered a brilliant long range point to leave them 1-11 to 0-10 ahead.

Liam Mossey scored a brace for Gortin who tried hard to work for the goal they desired. But the home defence held firm, and the final whistle brought them a deserved win and two important points on the table.

THE SCORERS

Greencastle

Cahir McCullagh 1-6 (5f), Christopher Gillen 0-2, Sean Warnock 0-2, Eanna McKenna 0-1, Micaeal McCann 0-1.

Gortin

Liam Og Mossey 0-6 (1 OM, 4f), Ruairi Keenan 0-2, Odhran Brolly 0-2, Sean Og McAleer 0-1.