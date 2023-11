Omagh CBS 2-16 St.Pauls Bessbrook 0-9

Omagh CBS got the defence of their MacRory Cup title off to a good start at St.Pauls in Lurgan on Wednesday afternoon when a superb second half display saw them comfortably get the better of the challenge of St.Pauls Bessbrook.

With five of last years Hogan Cup champions starting the Brothers went into the game as warm favourites but despite dominating the opening period they only held a narrow 0-7 to 0-5 advantage at the short whistle. A combination of poor shooting as well as poor decision making let them down but they got that all sorted out for the second half.

Ruairi McCullagh and Kian Rogley exchanged early points before centre half forward McCullagh gave his side a lead that they were never to lose in the 13th minute following a surging run from Callum Daly.

Liam Og Mossey then left two between the sides before Bessbrook keeper Tom Beattie came to his side’s rescue to save a palmed effort from Jack Law.

Fergal Boylan converted a superb mark with the outside of his boot for Bessbrook but that score was quickly cancelled out by a quality effort from distance from Omagh CBS midfielder Charlie Donnelly. Boylan and Niall McCarney traded points before the latter left three between the sides.

St.Pauls though were economical with any chances that came their way as Eoin Kane and Boylan both registered either side of another Donnelly point to complete the first half scoring.

Whatever was said to Omagh CBS at halftime certainly had the desired effect as in the opening ten minutes of the second period they ended the game as a contest.

Donnelly and Paudi Dillon kicked points before the latter capitalised on a poor kick out to finish to the net in the 38th minute. Sixty seconds later full forward Dillon had the ball in the back of the net again and there was no way back for Bessbrook. Boylan did open the Armagh lads second half account but it was clear that Omagh CBS had upped the tempo in terms of work rate.

A flowing move resulted in a Dillon point before McCullagh hit a purple patch with four scores in a row including a brace from play. Boylan continued to be Bessbrook’s most dangerous forward as he converted two more marks with either foot with Omagh CBS substitute Mattie Howe responding from play at the other end of the field.

In injury time at the end of the game team Captain Callum Daly had the final say after exchanging passes with Law.

Omagh scorers: Paudi Dillon 2-2, Ruairi McCullagh 0-6 (1M, 1F), Charlie Donnelly 0-3, Niall McCarney 0-2, Liam Og Mossey 0-1, Mattie Howe 0-1, Callum Daly 0-1

Bessbrook scorers: Fergal Boylan 0-6 (5M), Kian Rogley 0-1, Eoin Kane 0-1, Eoghan McKeever 0-1