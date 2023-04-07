Clogher to host Mickey Shields Memorial 7s

In June 2022 Clogher Eire Ogs lost one of its most dedicated and committed club members with the sad passing of Michael (Mickey) Shields, RIP.

Michael was steeped in the fortunes of Clogher, always on hand to assist the club no matter what the task being asked. Michael and the Shields family were loyal to the Club. His sons Patrick and Conor currently proudly wear the maroon and white jersey, with Conor helping Tyrone win the Sam Maguire in 2021, the first Clogher player to win an All-Ireland Senior Football medal.

As a fitting tribute to a Clogher Gael who loved his Club and who was always there when needed, the Éire Óg’s Committee and members have decided to organise a Memorial Football 7s competition to acknowledge the contribution and pride which Michael displayed so dearly.

The Mickey Shields Memorial 7’s competition will take place on Easter Monday 10th April in St. Patrick’s Park in Clogher. It will commence at 2pm.

To date twelve teams from Fermanagh, Monaghan, Armagh, Derry, and Tyrone have signed up to compete for the Mickey Shields Perpetual Cup in memory of a treasured Clogher Gael.

Amongthe teams entered are Trillick, An Charraig Mhór, Loughmacrory, Galbally, Dromore, Aghyaran, Tempo, Castledawson, Truagh, Granemore, Augher, Clogher and Eskra.

The chosen Charity associated with the event is ‘The Niamh Louise Foundation’ which helps people to deal with suicide. A donation will be made as the main Charity beneficiary.

The support and comfort given to the family in helping to come to terms with suicide and the loss of a loved one has been immense.

There will also be a Raffle on the day to help boost funds for the Charity. Five amazing prizes are on offer. The draw will take place just before the Final.

The Mickey Shields Memorial 7’s Tournament will witness a feast of top-quality football on Easter Monday so why not drop along to St. Patrick’s Park and see some top players in action.

First Games throw in at 1.30pm.