KILLEN Rangers boss Andy Crawford says his team will be “massive underdogs” when they line out against Enniskillen Town in the last-16 of the Junior Cup on Saturday.

The opposing teams are currently joint leaders in Division One of the Fermanagh and Western League but Crawford believes Town are firm favourites despite the fact their league record thus far is very similar.

“Saturday will be a massive game for Killen Rangers but these are the games we want to be playing in,” he said.

“We will be massive underdogs but we will face the battle head on and may the best team won on the day.”

Town’s player-manager Ryan Hanna chuckled at Crawford making his team overwhelming favourites.

It’s true that Town defeated Killen 3-1 in the third game of the season but a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then and Hanna is expecting Rangers to put up a stiff challenge.

The former Tummery supremo believes winning the midfield battle and taking their opportunities when presented could be the recipe for success.

“Killen are the in-form team in the league. Saturday is a cup game, chances will be at a premium and whichever team takes their chances will win the game. Defences against forwards is going to be key part of the game.

“But midfield is where the winning and losing may take place simply because of the quality of the players that will be in there and who can get on top for the majority of the tie. It’s home advantage for us and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

