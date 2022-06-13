Dawson hopes to be back sooner rather than later

CAMERON Dawson is hopeful that a triple fracture to his left elbow won’t keep him out of action for long.

The 17-year-old was spat off his MSS Performance Kawasaki during a test session at Knockhill where the next round of the Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship is due to take place on the weekend of June 17-19 and the Killyman lad is determined to make the grid in Scotland.

However, he knows that may not be possible, but it won’t be for the lack of trying with sessions in an oxygen chamber in Newry booked to speed up his recovery.

“It’s very sore. I went into the last corner and dropped four gears. The bike went into neutral and then went into first and it just spat me off!,” Dawson explained.

“It wasn’t that fast because all the speed had been scrubbed off because I was the brake!

“I thought it was broke when it happened but I was hoping it was just the swelling was the pain. But then, we went to hospital and found out there were three fractures in it.

“I’d love to be back for Knockhill but my checkup is in two weeks, so I don’t know if that’s the Friday of Knockhill or before, but if it’s before, with the amount of stuff we’re going to do to try to speed the recovery up, we should be ready because we were able to get a six week cast off my wrist in two before.”

Dawson endured a frustrating outing last time out at Donington Park where he finished 21st, which was well below the top 10s he achieved at Oulton Park in the previous round.

And he was hoping to bounce back at Knockhill, having put in extra work in the gym, before the ‘off’ dented those plans.

“We had quite good pace at that test [Knockhill] so things were looking good,” Dawson acknowledged.

“At Donington I suffered from really bad ‘arm pump’. I couldn’t even do four straight laps, my arm was that bad.

“That was my issue that weekend but since then I got a personal trainer and I was there on the Monday morning after Donington and I did 50 laps around Knockhill and I didn’t get one bit of arm pump, so it’s been beneficial.”