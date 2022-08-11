Donaghmore Minors see off Eglish in thrilling League Final

Donaghmore 2-20

Eglish 1-17

(AFTER EXTRA-TIME)

Advertisement

DONAGHMORE retained their Grade One Minor League title but they were pushed all the way by a determined Eglish side with extra time required to decide the outcome in a cracking decider at Killeeshil on Tuesday evening.

The holders went into the game as warm favourites but from the word go Eglish gave as good as they got as they established a three point lead. Donaghmore were struggling to get their fluent game going but a lot of credit has to go to Eglish with their defence very disciplined throughout. As the interval approached James McCann got a Donaghmore goal and that enabled them to lead 1-6 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Donaghmore increased their advantage on the restart but Eglish were proving difficult to shake off as they matched their opponents stride for stride and tackle for tackle as they fought back to go two in front going into the final quarter. Donaghmore didn’t panic though as they regained their composure to hit the front again before the superb Turlough Muldoon holding his nerve to knock over a free with the last kick of the game to take it to extra time.

In the first period of extra time the excellent Noah Grimes got in for a killer second goal and Donaghmore never looked back as they finished strongly to take the silverware. Both sides deserve enormous credit for the football that they played that kept the large crowd in suspense right to the end.

Man of the match Noah Grimes opened the scoring for the winners but Eglish soon demonstrated that they just weren’t there to make up the numbers. A Ryan Donnelly free levelled matters before efforts from Muldoon, Donnelly and Ronan Bradley had the underdogs 0-4 to 0-1 in front by the end of the opening quarter. Donaghmore were struggling to get past a strong Eglish defence but they gradually began to come into it and points from Ronan Molloy, Grimes and a “45” from keeper Conan McGarvey drew them level.

Muldoon and Hegarty then eased Eglish two in front again but it was Donaghmore who closed out the half strongly. Scores from Conor O’Neill and Molloy drew them level before McCann first timed the ball to the net after a palmed effort from O’Neill had come back off the post. Eglish had the final say of the half from a Donnelly free to leave everything still to play for in the second period.

A point from midfielder John McKenna was followed by a Grimes free within four minutes of the restart and it looked as though Donaghmore were going to kick on.

Advertisement

Eglish though stuck to the task at hand with Horsfield, Fay, Donnelly, Muldoon and full back James Daly to the fore.

Donnelly and Horsfield helped narrow the gap before midfielder Fay scored a brilliant goal to put Eglish back in front going into the final quarter.

Donnelly added a point from a free and with twelve minutes left to play an upset looked on the cards as Eglish led by two. Molloy and Cormac Toye traded points and with four minutes to play Eglish led 1-12 to 1-10. The twin threat of Molloy and Grimes helped Donaghmore get back level before keeper McGarvey nailed another “45” with what looked like the winning score. Eglish though had other ideas and when Donnelly won a free Muldoon knocked it over as normal time ended 1-13 apiece.

Donaghmore began extra time with a spring in their step and early points from Conall Heron and Molloy were followed by a great goal chance for Cormac Drayne but he was denied by a brilliant save from keeper Ronan Donnelly.

Moments later though the ball was in the Eglish net and the keeper could do nothing about it this time as Grimes skipped past three challenges before finishing in style. A Donnelly brace though was a good response from Eglish to leave it 2-15 to 1-15 at halftime in extra time.

Grimes was in superb form throughout and a point with either foot stretched their advantage and while Donnelly hit back from a free it was Donaghmore who were now on top. In the final minutes Molloy, Heron and Drayne all tagged on scores to give them a flattering but deserved six point win.