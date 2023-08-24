Dromore return to the summit

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION OHE ROUND-UP (SUNDAY)

Dromore 0-13 Omagh 0-10

DROMORE returned to the summit of the Division One table on Monday evening thanks to a three point win over Dromore at Gardrum Park. The St.Dympnas had been temporarily dislodged at the top for twenty four hours but they are now one point clear again with three games left to play.

It was a game that was close throughout as Omagh needed another win to ensure that they stay clear of danger and it wasn’t until injury time at the end of the game that the hosts got two late points to make sure of victory. Ciaran McLaughlin and Ronan O’Neill had points for Omagh but it was Dromore who led 0-3 to 0-2 after twenty minutes thanks to efforts from Niall Sludden, Declan McNulty and defender Conor O’Hara. Another O’Neill brace made sure that it was the St.Endas who edged the opening half 0-5 to 0-4, McNulty with Dromore’s last score of the half.

Straight from the throw in Dromore were level thanks to Peter Teague before points from Com McRory and Andrew McGrath were answered by the visitors before McNulty made it 0-8 apiece at the three quarter mark. Dromore were looking the better side at this stage and midfielder Sean McNabb gave them an advantage that they were never to lose.

Ryan McCusker then put two between the two sides only for O’Neill to level matters. Sludden and O’Neill then swapped points and as the contest slipped into injury time only the minimum margin separated the two sides. Dromore though finished the stronger with a brace from Oran Sludden to secure victory.

Hayes hits dramatic winning goal

Killyclogher 2-6 Trillick 0-11

KILLYCLOGHER gained some measure of revenge for last year’s league final defeat at the hands of Trillick when the home side struck for a dramatic late goal to take both points on Monday evening.

Three minutes into injury time the St.Macartans were two points up and looked set for victory when Dara Hayes punched in a sensational winning goal. The visitors had no time to respond and this win for Killyclogher lifted leaves them joint second in the table with Carrickmore and just one point off the pace while Trillick remain fourth in the table despite this defeat.

Ciaran Daly and Conal McCann swapped early points before Lee Brennan got his first of the contest from a mark. Mark Hayes levelled matters and after Marc Flanagan and Brennan had exchanged points from play McCann edged Killyclogher 04 to 0-3 in front. Daley Tunney levelled matters as Trillick closed out the first half on top. Brennan knocked over a brace of frees with Daire Gallagher on target from play to leave the visitors 0-7 to 0-4 in front at the short whistle.

It was Trillick who picked up were they had left off on the restart with another two frees from the boot of Brennan pushing them five clear after ten minutes. Killyclogher were in trouble but in the 42nd minute they got right back into contention with a well taken McCann goal after a good run from Mark Hayes. Potter then tagged on a point for the home side before Trillick responded with another two Brennan frees to leave it 0-11 to 1-5 in the 48th minute.

That proved to be the visitors last score as Killyclogher pushed hard to get something from the game. McCann converted a free and a minute into injury time they thought they had won it when the ball hit the net but it was ruled out. Two minutes later though in a carbon copy attack a long delivery in from Emmett McFadden was won by Mark Hayes who centred the ball for his brother Dara to punch home from close range to win the day.

Errigal back in contention

Errigal Ciaran 4-17 Moortown 3-4

ERRIGAL Ciaran remain in the hunt for a league semi final spot while Moortown stay in deep relegation trouble after an emphatic victory for the home side in Dunmoyle.

The home side had the wind at their backs in the first half and they made that advantage count and in truth they had the game effectively won by the 20th minute after establishing a 3-8 to 0-0 lead. The returning Ben McDonnell got their first goal as early as the 4th minute and you got the feeling that it was going to be a long night for the St.Malachys after Ruairi Canavan also found the net sixty seconds later. Odhran Robinson, Darragh Canavan and Tommy Canavan tagged on points before Pauric Traynor got their third goal in the 16th minute. It took Moortown until the 21st minute to open their account via a Brian McLernon penalty but after that the winners hit another four points to leave it 3-12 to 1-0 at the interval.

Within seven minutes of the restart McLernon had converted another penalty and Sean Paul Quinn had also raised a green flag but there was to be no comeback. Ciaran Quinn got a 4th goal for Errigal Ciaran as they eased to a thumping victory.

Carmen on top

Coalisland 1-10 Carrickmore 0-18

THIS meeting between two sides at opposite ends of the table went the way of the formbook as Carrickmore took the spoils against Coalisland at Father Campbell Park.

Bailey Leonard hit 1-2 for the Fianna in the first half but they still trailed by five at the break. Five Danny Fullerton points coupled with a brace each from Martin Penrose and Stephen Grogan had Carrickmore sitting nicely.

Lorcan McGarrity, Penrose and Fullerton added to that advantage on the restart before a 48th minute Tiernan Quinn free opened Colaisland’s second half account. Quinn went on to score all four of his side’s points after the break but Carrickmore always looked the likely winners with McGarrity, Fullerton and half back Niall Allison adding to their total.

Clarkes win rehearsal

Dungannon 1-19 Eglish 1-9

THIS was a Championship dress rehearsal at O’Neill Park and it was Dungannon who secured a comfortable win over neighbours Eglish with the twin threat of Paul Donaghy and Paddy Quinn to the fore.

The lively duo hit seven points each for the Clarkes with Donaghy putting the icing on the cake in their victory with a late goal. Dan Muldoon got the Eglish goal with Luke Donnelly landing four points but it was a game that the visitors were always chasing.

Emmett McKenna and Seamus Muldoon both got a brace apiece for the St.Patricks with James Quinn, Paudie McNulty, Ryan Jones and Sean Cowan others to register for the winners on the day.

Crucial win for Malachys

Loughmacrory 0-12 Edendork 1-12

EDENDORK’S recent good form continued at Loughmacrory on Sunday afternoon when they secured a crucial win to edge them that little bit closer to Division One safety.

Crucially for the visitors they finished strongly in both halves and that proved to be key. Cathaoir Gallagher, Eoin McElholm, Darren McCurry and James Fearon shared early points before the visitors grabbed an injury time Fiachra Nelis goal for a 1-6 to 0-3 lead.

Second half points from Pauraic Meenagh, Gallagher and Gareth Donaghy closed the gap despite Edendork scores from Niall Morgan and Conn Kilpatrick. Only the minimum separated the two sides but McCurry took his personal haul to 0-7 with two injury time points.

Rossas edge the verdict

Ardboe 1-9 Greencastle 1-8

ARDBOE withstood a late fightback from Greencastle at Coney Park to edge the verdict for a result that leaves the visitors still with a lot of work to do to ensure safety.

Points from Kyle Coney, Shay McGuigan and David Mulgrew saw the Rossas lead by double scores at the break, 0-6 to 0-3, Cahir McCullagh and Mark Carson on target for the visitors.

Coney placed Jack Martin for a goal inside sixty seconds of the restart and when Eugene Teague and McGuigan added points it looked all over bar the shouting. Credit to Greencastle though as a Conor Carson goal initiated a comeback with Carson and McCullagh adding points but their efforts came up just short.

Derby delight for Pearses

Donaghmore 1-9 Galbally 1-14

GALBALLY were worthy five point winners away to Parish neighbours Donaghmore to bring a run of three defeats to an end and push them towards the top half of the table.

Points from Enda McGarrity, Ronan Nugent, Daniel Kerr and Conor Donaghy enabled the Pearses to greet the short whistle 0-6 to 0-4 in front, Noah Grimes and a Ronan Donnelly brace on the scoresheet for the home side.

Joseph Corrigan increased the visitors advantage on the restart before Donaghmore drew level thanks to efforts from Cormac McCann and Grimes. Galbally continued to look the better side with Sean Murphy scoring twice but with nine minutes to go Ronan Cassidy edged Donaghmore in front with a goal. That stung Galbally into action though and points from Donaghy and Mark Donnelly put them back in front before Murphy sealed it with a late goal.