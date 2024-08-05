Drumquin edge closer to league title after beating rivals

AGHALOO 0-12 DRUMQUIN 1-14

A PERFORMANCE oozing resilience and self-belief has Drumquin now sitting on the cusp of promotion as they took the spoils in this Junior top two showdown at Aghaloo on Saturday afternoon.

With the match tied up at 0-6 apiece at half-time, the Wolfe Tones cut loose after the break, though it took an unfortunate own goal from Michael Maguire to really break open the contest.

The backtracking Aghaloo wing-forward could do little as a cross from Drumquin sub Padraig Rodgers cannoned off the back post, with the rebound striking Maguire and rolling into the empty net in the 34th minute.

That freak score put the visitors four to the good, and with the hosts enduring a 21 minute barren spell either side of the interval, the pumped up Drumquin boys were able to move themselves very firmly into the box-seat.

This was an excellent team performance across the board from the Tones, from keeper Enda Gormley between the sticks who pulled off two crucial saves, to the likes of Daniel Patterson, Oisin McMenamin, Oisin Gormley and Finnen Patterson who all produced stellar efforts for their side.

While Stewart Douglas, Niall McElroy and Conor Mullen battled stoically for Aghaloo they could have few gripes about the final outcome.

McElroy and Tiarnan Donnelly (free) fired the home side into an early two point lead, though they were reliant on their keeper Jason Mulgrew to prevent Sean McDonagh finding the net after he made space for a low shot.

Oisin Gormley eventually belted over a fine effort to get Drumquin off and running, and while McElroy did slip over an Aghaloo free just past the midway stage of a highly-engaging first period, it was all square at three points each, Gormley again (free) and the impressive McMenamin on target for the visiting team.

Given the high stakes on offer for the victor, there was a real intensity to the exchanges, with each side forcing some eye-catching turnovers with fully committed tackles.

Sprinkled amidst that were some quality scores. McElroy, Michael Maguire and half-back Conor Mullen split the posts for Aghaloo, sandwiched between a Sean McDonagh free, but Drumquin made sure of parity before the interval as Frankie McAlynn drilled over from close range, and Finnen Patterson cut in to knock over the leveller.

McDonagh’s free handed the Tones their first lead of the day when the second half commenced and with that unusual green flag score coming soon after, the hosts looked shell-shocked.

Drumquin were playing with a real gusto and verve. A brace of Finnen Patterson scores, allied to another sweet strike from McMenamin eased them seven in front, 1-10 to 0-6, just past the three quarter nark.

Aghaloo awoke from their slumber with four points on the spin. Sub Niall Henderson, McElroy (two) and Mullen gained due reward for some enterprising approach work with scores.

However brilliant heroics in nets from Enda Gormley, who denied first Douglas and then Ruairi McGlone in quick succession, helped to keep Drumquin’s net intact.

And while Aghaloo kept pushing, the Tones crucially picked them off on the counter-attack, as sub Matthew McDermott scored and Oisin Gormley and McDonagh both slipped over frees, to keep sufficient breathing space between the sides up to the final whistle.

The Scorers

Aghaloo

Niall McElroy (0-6,2f, 1 ’45’), Conor Mullen (0-2), Michael Maguire, James O’Hara, Niall Henderson, Tiarnan Donnelly, (0-1 each)

Drumquin

Finnen Patterson (0-4,1f), (One own goal, Maguire), Sean McDonagh (0-3,3f), Oisin Gormley (0-3,2f), Oisin McMenamin (0-2), Frankie McAlynn, Matthew McDermott (0-1 each)