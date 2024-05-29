Errigal and Omagh ladies enjoy productive weekend

ERRIGAL Ciaran remain top of the Ladies Division One league tables keeping their winning run going with a mammoth victory at home to Aodh Ruadh. Emily Loughran scored 2-4 and further contributions from Shannon Cunningham, Bronagh McAleer, Oonagh McAleer and Crecia Donaghy saw them cruise across the finish line.

Maria Canavan continues to impress and while St Macartan’s have a game in hand the start by Darren Swift’s side has set down a significant marker.

In contrast while it is still early days Dungannon will need to turn their form around to avoid any more outcomes like this. They also lost out to St Macartans on Thursday night.

Surprise packets Omagh remain unbeaten and are second after a double weekend of games that brought them four points from six. On Thursday a jinking run by Dearbhla Gallagher set up Cathleen Kelly for a late equaliser for Trillick while on Sunday Omagh steamrollered Moortown up at the Loughshore.

Thursday’s game was physical with a competitive edge to it. The Reds led early on but points from Emer McCanny and a penalty goal from Sophie Kelly edged Omagh ahead in the closing stages only for that late leveller by the hosts. On Sunday Caoileann Quinn’s early goal gave Moortown a boost but it was an evening to forget for them as Omagh cut loose.

The visitors dominated the tie. McCanny, Aine Strain, Christiane Quinn and the impressive minor star Sally McMenamin all recorded scores with Clara Daly and Louise Moynagh also shining.

Killeeshil bounced back after their opening loss as they breezed to a big win over Cappagh on Sunday. The St Mary’s had nine different scorers over the hour, among them Caitlin Campbell and Alannah Donnelly, Bronagh McKenna, Alannah Fearon and Grainne Rafferty. Overall it was a good solid performance from them.

Intermediate

Four teams have six points in Division Two. Aghyaran top the table on score difference after hitting ten goals against Donaghmore. Kildress are in second spot on the back of a very good outing against Sperrin Og who were poor in the first half but did improve in the second.

The Tones led 4-8 to 1-2 at the break, Meaghan Clarke with the Greencastle goal, and while they did battle hard and went close on several occasions in the second half, Kildress powered to the win.

Badoney are looking well organised under DD McCaffrey although they only had a point to spare over Moy at the weekend. A Claragh Mossey goal had Badoney ahead at the break but there was more about Moy in the second half.

They rallied and outscores their opponents 0-9 to 0-1 n the final 22minutes. Emma Conroy was to the fore with seven second half points (five from play). Emer Currie tagged on two points to leave just the minimum between the sides. Badoney showed plenty of character to get over the line, points fromLilly Rose Clarke, Erin Daly and Roisin Smith proving vital for the hosts.

Edendork had to dig deep to see off Clonoe at Arthur Mallon Park on Sunday as they claimed a four point win. Once again Orlagh Gavin played a key role for the Rahillys. She also hit 1-6 in their drawn midweek game with Moy

Coalisland eased to a five point victory over Fr Rocks, their first win since stepping up to Division Two.

Junior

Loughmacrory top scored in the junior grade when they accounted for Naomh Eoghan in Section One. They had fourteen different scorers on the night, Oonagh Gallagher top scoring.

Drumragh also managed a high tally against Stewartstown in Section Two. Beth Donaghy 3-6, Neamh Cleary 2-2 Dana Coyle 1-5 were among the scorers, while Neamh Cleary and Coblaith McKenna also caught the eye.

There were also wins for Castlederg, Pomeroy and Glenelly.