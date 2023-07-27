Errigal Ladies make it back to back wins

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE ROUND-UP



BACK to back victories in last weekend’s double round of league fixtures pushed Errigal Ciaran Ladies out in front of Division One. Their 100% winning record remains in tact with success against both Trillick and Moortown .

Elsewhere Dungannon dropped points against neighbours Killeeshil but Aodh Ruadh bounced back against Trillick who pressed their visitors throughout.

The Dungannon win was built on a good display from the Barker sisters, Rebecca and Bronagh, while two vital goals from Aoife McGahan steered them to a three point win. Emma Jane Gervin and Hannah Cavlin also added points.

That result came after they had a share of the spoils with Killeeshil. In a tit for tat second period the game could have went either way. St Mary’s points from Zoe Loughran and Bronagh McKenna had kept Killeeshil in the hunt before Grainne Rafferty steered over a late equaliser.

Killeeshil had a whirlwind start to their Sunday evening fixture away to Sperrin Og with three early goals courtesy of two superb efforts from Loughran and a well taken Claire Hegarty finish. They pressed on to secure a big win.

Michaela Moore scored an opportune goal for Errigal as they edged out Trillick despite failing to score for over twenty second half minutes as the Reds came back. Cliodhna McElroy had registered an early goal for Errigal while Maria Canavan played a key role. Errigal’s second game of the weekend against Moortown saw them ease to an impressive win.

St Macartan’s maintained their top four spot thanks to wins against Moortown and Carrickmore. Slaine McCarroll and Cathy Maguire hit goals as St Macs secured a comfortable win at Pairc Colmcille on Sunday.

It proved to be a disappointing resumption of league action for the St Malachy’s. Carrickmore’s Sorcha Gormley kicked 2-4 in their one point win over Dromore, only their second victory of the season.

INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE ROUND-UP



Aine Strain rattled home a match winning goal for Omagh at O’Neills Healy Park on Thursday as the St Enda’s secured a one point win against Donaghmore who for long periods had led this contest.

Emma Hegarty scored an early St Patrick’s goal while at the other end Cora McCay made a string of top saves through the first half to deny Omagh.

Aisling Conlan’s goal after the break had Donaghmore six ahead but that was quickly cancelled out by a goal from Clara Daly who impressed for the home side throughout. With four minutes left Eimear Mc Canny beat McKay in nets to level things. In a frantic close Emma Doyle and Michaela McGuigan pointed for Donaghmore only for that Strain goal to seal the win.

Omagh were missing nine starters on Sunday night as league leaders Cappagh eased to a 2-14 to 0-2 win with Caitlin Kelly and Terri Mc Cusker among the scorers. The depleted St Enda’s made a real fist of the second half but couldn’t contain Cappagh.

Edendork enjoyed a good away win at Glenelly on Thursday and remain second in Division Two with the St Joseph’s still pointless and already fighting to avoid the drop. Loughmacrory are second from bottom but really got a boost on Sunday as they edged to a three point win at Kildress.

Emma Conroy scored the first half goal for Moy on Thursday against Loughmactory. The sides were level 1-2 apiece at the break but scores from Catherine O’Hanlon, Lucy Conroy and Caoimhe Magee saw Moy pull clear in the second half.

Moy and Aghyaran played out a thrilling draw in Sunday’s encounter which saw the St Davog’s bounce back after a loss to Clonoe. They trailed by seven at the break but they dominated the second half, Sasha Byrne hitting 3-7, Tara McHugh 1-2 and Aoibhin McHugh 1-1 to leave it a drawn tie.

Clonoe meanwhile also won the early throw in at Donaghmore. The O’Rahillys were bolstered by their Minors title success hitting six goals in the game.

JUNIOR LEAGUE ROUND-UP



It’s very close in Division Three with three points between the top five. Coalisland sit top after their win at home to Tattyreagh, who also lost to Beragh. Second placed Clann na nGael enjoyed a big win over Drumragh but slipped up to neighbours Badoney who are sixth.

Castlederg impressed at Galbally to remain third with Laura Mc Sorley and Ameila Coyle among a five goal first half haul against the youthful Pearses. Shannon Lynch had an impressive midfield showing again alongside Grace Quinn.

Beragh closed in on the top five with a double of wins while Strabane are fourth, registering a solid win against Aghaloo.

Stewartstown wrapped up their Junior B campaign beating Drumquin, a sixth win from eight and eighteen points on the board for the Harps.