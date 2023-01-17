Ex-Dungannon Swifts boss takes charge at the Oval

RODNEY McAree says he is “ready and hungry” to meet the challenge of being the manager of Glentoran Football Club.

Former Dungannon Swifts manager McAree was appointed the new Glens boss earlier today.

He replaces Mick McDermott who will remain on the club’s board of directors. McDermott had been coming under increasing pressure following a poor run of form recently.

The Glens, who were top of the table back in November, have slipped to sixth having won just once in the last 10 games.

McAree, who has signed an 18-month contract, said that when he joined Glentoran as a first team coach in June 2021 the possibility of one day taking over the managerial reins had been discussed.

The former Liverpool apprentice admitted that had happened quicker than anyone had anticipated.

“I am delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to manage this great football club,” he said.

“This possibility had been discussed when I joined the club; I did not expect it to happen so soon but I feel ready and hungry to get started to strive towards the success that everyone associated with Glentoran Football Club deserves.

“We have a hugely talented squad and now we all need to work together to get back to winning ways to achieve success in the future.

“I’d like to thank Ali Pour and the GFC Board for placing their trust in me and thanks to Michael McDermott and Paul Millar for bringing me to Glentoran and developing this opportunity to take the club forward.”

McAree is considered one of the best coaches in the local game and has managed his hometown club Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine.

Taking charge of Glentoran is an entirely different kettle of fish but club backer Ali Pour believes McAree is the right man for the job.

“When we considered Rodney joining our club at the beginning of last season we knew that he had the potential and drive to be our manager in the future – that was the reason we recruited him,” he said

“Rodney has now been at the club for 1.5 years and knows the players, staff, workings of the club and we are sure that he will hit the ground running.

“He will have the full support of myself and the Glentoran Board moving forward.”

McAree, who guided Dungannon to League Cup glory in 2018, will take charge of Friday night’s game against Newry City.