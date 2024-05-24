Extended break came at the right time-McMahon

A MONTH on from their painful Ulster exit at the hands of Donegal, Tyrone are primed for a quick rematch with their fierce Tir Conaill rivals, with assistant manager Joe McMahon hopeful that the extended break will work in the side’s favour.

The Red Hands looked out on their feet at the end of that energy sapping struggle at Celtic Park, the exertions of back to back weekends being involved in gruelling extra-time encounters seeming to take its toll.

The four weeks of inactivity will have enabled the squad to recharge the batteries and refocus their sights on the All-Ireland series which will involve group games against Cork, Clare and first up Donegal this Saturday evening in Ballybofey

All-Ireland winning midfielder Conn Kilpatrick returned from injury in the semi final and the extra few weeks training will stand to him and a number of other players who were carrying knocks.

The hope is that team captain Peter Harte could feature for the first time since a league defeat to Kerry in Killarney as Tyrone aim for revenge against the newly crowned Ulster senior champions.

Joe McMahon is upbeat about the team’s prospects heading back into the Championship arena, and feels that the protracted break did come at an opportune time.

“It’s good to get that bit of time as the fixtures left it so intense with the National League and then a quick turnaround to the Championship,” he said.

“We have had two extra time games in the Championship already so it has been a hectic schedule but the players have responded well.

“The young lads that came up in this year have all given a good account of themselves and it has strengthened our squad up.

“You are going to have to dip into that depth in the squad as the season goes on because of the way that the fixtures are going to come thick and fast.”

Tyrone saw victory snatched from their grasp against Donegal last time out when full-back Brendan McCole sent over an equalising point with the last attack deep into stoppage time, before Jim McGuinness’ troops went on to edge home 0-18 to 0-16 after extra-time.

While the visitors did dispatch with an admittedly out of sorts Donegal at MacCumhaill Park last season in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, McMahon appreciates that it will be huge ask to venture again into the lion’s den and repeat the trick.

“Its Donegal again and another difficult challenge lies ahead for us,” he said.

“The last day we had our chances but didn’t take them while Donegal did and fair play to them and they finished up getting an Ulster title out of it.

“We have had a bit of time to get over that defeat and refocus and reset and we are looking forward to going to Ballybofey but we are well aware how difficult they are to beat on their own patch.

“That’s the format and that is the way the draw came out but I’m sure Donegal will be well up for it and look back to last year when we beat them there in the Championship and they will want to make amends for that result.

“The boys have been working away hard in training and are ready for it and hopefully we

can give a good account of ourselves.”

McMahon and Tyrone boss Brian Dooher were among the spectators at Portlaoise last Sunday running their eye over

the superb crop of Tyrone Under-20s who sealed the All-Ireland crown.

The Omagh man was impressed with what he saw from Paul Devlin’s young charges and the hope is that a number of this side will now make the step up as well.

“It was an unbelievable display of pace and quality right throughout the team,” he said.

“The defence were very solid and well capable of the one v one match ups and as a group they were able to hunt in packs and as soon as they got the turnover they transferred the ball so fast up the pitch and Kerry struggled to deal with that.

“Tyrone managed the scoreboard very well as each time Kerry scored they were able to respond and fair play to the lads they deserved their victory.

“Within their own Province teams are inclined to go more defensive with their set-up looking to protect things at the back.

“It’s a bit more open and expansive once you go beyond that and Tyrone showed their quality.”