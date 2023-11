ALL eyes will be on the prize when Fivemiletown United hosts Strabane Athletic in the fourth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup this afternoon.

The Tyrone intermediate sides lock horns at the Valley Stadium with both bidding to secure a place in the lucrative fifth round. That’s when the senior sides from the Sports Direct Premiership and Playr-fit Championship join the premier knockout competition and offers the likes of Town and Strabane the opportunity to be paired with one of local football’s heavyweights.

Town boss Chris McDowell said today was all about getting the result.

“Getting to the fifth round is the carrot for both teams,” he said.

“The last time we played in the fifth round was against Loughgall four or five seasons ago, so it’s long overdue.

“The boys have worked hard to get this far and to get a home draw is a nice change given we have had three away games.

“We’re really looking forward to the game, Strabane have set a standard and it’ll be nice to see where we are. We are the underdogs for sure but home advantage should be a bit of a leveller.”

On Saturday past Fivemiletown defeated Craigavon City 3-0 in the McComb’s Travel Intermediate Cup, a result which means they have lost just once in 10 games.

Strabane are also in good form and in the same competition ran out convincing 4-1 winners over Carrick Rangers Reserves at Melvin.

Like McDowell, Athletic boss Raymond Foy is dreaming of a lucrative fifth round draw.

“All games are big games but for any intermediate side it’s a massive achievement to reach the fifth round of the Irish Cup,” said the former Ballinamallard United player.

“We have had a number of good results in the league and the cups this season but it would be great to get to the next stage and have a real good go at a team playing at a higher level.

“We have had some tough games already and we certainly won’t be taking anything for granted against Fivemiletown. I have had them watched and they have a lot of quality.

“Any team that has come through three away ties is a decent team.

“At the start of the season intermediate teams all have certain targets and one of those is to reach the fifth round of the Irish Cup. Saturday offers both teams that opportunity.”