Fianna fighting spirit pleases Tracey

COALISLAND boss Barry Tracey knows that there’s a long road ahead of them but was delighted with the manner of their crucial league win away to Moortown last Saturday evening.

It was only Na Fianna’s second victory of the campaign but they showed serious mettle in the closing stages to overhaul a four-point deficit against a gallant Moortown.

It’s hugely competitive at the lower reaches of the table and it’s too early to predict how it will all pan out, but Tracey was relieved nonetheless to come out on the winning side of the argument.

“It’s not my first rodeo when it comes to fighting for points. I’ve been there with my own club Greencastle and also with Donaghmore. I know what it’s like and what it takes.

“I’m really happy with how we finished the game off against Moortown. We saw them against Trillick last week, they were leading that game at half-time and we knew we were going to be in for a battle. They were four points up but we got momentum and kicked the last five points so I’m really pleased with that. There’s lots to work on but we had to start somewhere and hopefully it’ll be uphill from here.”

Tracey also paid tribute to club stalwart Fergie Harte, who recently passed away after a long battle with illness. His death undoubtedly affected preparations for their recent league defeat to Galbally, even though the County Board postponed that match as a mark of respect to Harte.

“That was a difficult weekend for us. Fergie was part of our management team and a big part of our squad and it affected our preparations for the Galbally game. We’re glad to have bounced back with victory over Moortown but it’s only one game and we have Trillick coming up this weekend and that’ll be another really tough one.”

Coalisland can call upon household names Padraig Hampsey and Michael McKernan. Niall Devlin – captain of Tyrone’s All-Ireland U20 winning team of 2022 – is their third member of the team on the senior intercounty panel at present, and their return in recent weeks has been invaluable.

“Those lads have given things such a lift, they bring so much leadership and experience to the group.

“There’s a few cultural things we need to change but we know that and we’re going to persist with what we’re doing.

“This is what this year is about, turning the thing around and getting it stabilised, and then really giving it a rattle towards the latter end of the season.

“To me it’s all about timing, you could get off to a flying start and then be lacking when it comes to the championship, but we think we have the pieces in place to pick up momentum in the business end of things.”