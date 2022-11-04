This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Forbes included in West Ham teamsheet for Europa League game

  • 4 November 2022
Forbes included in West Ham teamsheet for Europa League game
Former Tyrone SuperCupNI player Michael Forbes was included in West Ham squad.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 4 November 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Shots fired at a house in Ardboe Shiels says only the players can turn things around The Bootroom Podcast with Marty Gormley

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY