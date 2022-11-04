Forbes included in West Ham teamsheet for Europa League game

MICHAEL Forbes’ remarkable progress at West Ham United continued last evening (Thursday) when the Ardboe teen was name in the squad which defeated FCSB 3-0 in a Europa League game in Bucharest.

While Forbes, 18, was an unused sub for the Hammers’ final Europa League group game his inclusion in the squad further enhances his reputation as a star of the future.

His appearance on the teamsheet comes just a matter of months after signing a first professional deal at the Londoners.

Back in June, after serving a two-year scholarship, Forbes was one of seven Academy players to be offered a professional contract.

Forbes’s rapid rise to the paid ranks at West Ham has been nothing short of amazing. The defender didn’t start playing competitive soccer until he was 11 and just seven years later he penned his first professional contract.

Since joining the Hammers from Dungannon Swifts, the Northern Ireland under age international has made outstanding progress.

His first season at the Londoners was a challenging one but last season the Tyrone teen caught the eye with impressively consistent performances to the extent that he has been called into the club’s under-23s on a number of occasions.

Forbes had captained the club’s hugely successful under-18s and if his progress continues on an upward trajectory then everything points to a bright future for the young Ardboe man with both club and country.