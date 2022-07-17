F&W launch urgent appeal for more refs

THE Fermanagh and Western League has launched an urgent appeal to address the current shortage of referees.

A beginners course for potential new referees has been organised to take place in the Bawnacre Centre at the end of the month.

Officials from the local league have appealed to former players – male and female – or anyone else who would be interested in taking up the whistle to register for the forthcoming course which takes place at the Irvinestown venue on Saturday, July 30 and Saturday August 6 from 9.30am to 4pm.

The urgent appeal is going out to everyone with a love of the game and, as well as former players, is being targeted at females and young recruits.

The course will be run by IFA referee instructors Tony Sharkey, Joshua Porter and Basil Marshall and it is also hoped IFA Andrew Davey will be in attendance.

The course is free and anyone interested can do so by contacting Basil Marshall (just PM him or 07821561204 or message on WhatsApp) or recruitment officers Eamon Keyes 07740 402372 or Tony Sharkey 07521 404872. Both can be contacted on fb or WhatsApp

Register now. Football needs you