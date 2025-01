A MAGNIFICENT seven Fermanagh and Western teams could still contest the last-16 of the prestigious Craig Stanfield Junior Cup following Saturday’s fourth round ties.

While the games involving Tummery Athletic, Enniskillen Town United and Dunbreen Rovers fell victim of the weather, Killen Rangers, Strathroy Harps, NFC Kesh and Lisbellaw United all made it through to the next round.

The only fallers were Beragh Swifts, who were defeated 3-1 by All Saints OB and an Ardstraw team which went down 2-0 in the only all Fermanagh and Western clash at Killen.

Advertisement

Goals by Jamie Sproule and Tristan Roberts secured safe passage for Killen and joint manager Andy Crawford was delighted that his team had negotiated a difficult hurdle.

“I thought we managed the game very well, scoring two excellent goals at the right time,” said Crawford.

Strathroy Harps boss Benny Boyle was equally pleased at his side’s 2-0 victory over Mid Ulster opponents Ballyoran thanks to goals by Mattie Ballard and Aaron

Behan.

“Today it was about rolling the sleeves up, having not played in the last couple of weeks to get the job done,” he said.

“We should have won by three or four but still happy with the 2-0 and a clean sheet. We played some good football and the better team won.”

FULL REPORTS AND PICTURES IN TODAY’S ULSTER HERALD