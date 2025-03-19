GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY MARCH 19TH
Ulster Under-20 Championship
At Burren, 7.30pm
Down vs Tyrone
Jim Devlin Cup at 8pm
Dungannon vs Owen Roes
THURSDAY MARCH 20TH
Jim Devlin Cup at 7.30pm
Loughmacrory vs Errigal Ciaran
Minor Dev League at 7.30pm
Eglish vs Clonoe
Under-14 League
Gr 1: Cookstown vs Galbally (6pm)
Gr 2: Moortown vs Eglish (7.30pm)
FRIDAY MARCH 21ST
Jim Devlin Cup at 8pm
Dromore vs Moortown
An Charraig Mhor vs Edendork
SATURDAY MARCH 22ND
Ulster Minor League
At Dunsilly, 2pm
Antrim vs Tyrone
Jim Devlin Cup at 2pm
Aghaloo vs Greencastle
Ardboe vs Killyclogher
Beragh vs Eglish
Derrylaughan vs Donaghmore
Fintona vs Aghyaran
Owen Roes vs Omagh
Gortin vs Trillick
Naomh Eoghan vs Clonoe
Killeeshil vs Kildress
Coalisland vs Dungannon
Pomeroy vs Galbally
Stewartstown vs Moy
McGarrity Cup at 2pm
Brocagh vs Eskra
Clogher vs Cookstown
Clann na nGael vs Tattyreagh
Errigal Ciaran III vs Urney
Glenelly vs Drumragh
Donaghmore III vs Derrytresk
Killyman vs Castlederg
Strabane vs Omagh III
Under-14 League at 11am
Gr 1
Omagh vs An Charraig Mhor
Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran
Cookstown vs Ardboe (12.45)
Gr 2
Clonoe vs Trillick
Dromore vs Loughmacrory
Dungannon vs Pomeroy
Fintona vs Cappagh
Kildress vs Eskra
Gr 3
Castlederg vs Strabane
Drumragh vs Naomh Brid
Edendork vs Moy
Greencastle vs Aghyaran
Na Doiri Oga vs Drumquin
Owen Roes vs Coalisland
Urney vs Killeeshil
Gr 4
Brackaville vs Augher
Clann na nGael vs Naomh Eoghan
Glenelly vs Tattyreagh
Gortin vs Clogher
Stewartstown vs Rock
Dev League
Ardboe vs Donaghmore
Dromore vs Omagh
An Charraig Mhor vs Errigal Ciaran
Cookstown vs Dungannon
An Charraig Mhor vs Eglish
Errigal Ciaran vs Castlederg
National Hurling League Div 2
At Garvaghey, 2.30pm
Tyrone vs Kerry
SUNDAY MARCH 23RD
Jim Devlin Cup at 12 noon
Drumquin vs Rock
National League Div One
At Omagh, 3.45
Tyrone vs Dublin
Minor League at 11am
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor vs Eglish
Clonoe vs Errigal Ciaran
Donaghmore vs Fintona
Gr 2
Beragh vs Killeeshil
Strabane vs Omagh
Gr 3
Eskra vs Brackaville
Tattyreagh vs Naomh Eoghan
Stewartstown vs Naomh Brid
Ulster Junior Hurling League
Croabh Rua vs Naomh Colm Cille (11am)
Eoghan Ruadh vs Lisbellaw (12 noon)
Aodh Ruadh vs Omagh (12 noon)
MONDAY MARCH 24TH
Under-16 Hurling League at 7.30pm
Eoghan Ruadh vs Naomh Colmcille
Omagh vs Eire Ogs
Eire Ogs vs Tulach Og (Gr 2)
Lisbellaw vs Cappagh (Gr 2)
TUESDAY MARCH 25TH
Minor Gr 2 League at 7.30pm
Loughmacrory vs Kildress
WEDNESDAY MARCH 26TH
Ulster Under-20 Championship
At Dungannon, 7.30pm
Tyrone vs Fermanagh
RESULTS
National Football League Div One
Donegal 0-19 Tyrone 0-25
Ulster Minor League
Tyrone 1-22 Derry 0-11
Jim Devlin Cup
Aghyaran 5-8 An Charraig Mhor 4-16
Beragh 3-15 Pomeroy 1-13
Coalisland 0-16 Omagh 1-12
Clonoe 2-18 Errigal Ciaran 1-11
Eglish 0-18 Galbally 1-7
Fintona 0-12 Edendork 1-12
Kildress 0-12 Donaghmore 3-12
Greencastle 1-4 Dromore 3-17
Moortown 3-13 Aghaloo 4-19
Moy 5-14 Killyclogher 3-4
Naomh Eoghan 1-9 Loughmacrory 1-14
Stewartstown 1-11 Ardboe 1-11
Trillick 3-20 Drumquin 0-3
McGarrity Cup
Brackaville 0-14 Eskra 2-21
Clann na nGael 1-15 Clogher 4-15
Donaghmore III 1-10 Glenelly 3-15
Errigal Ciaran III 2-8 Augher 4-13
Tattyreagh 0-12 Cookstown 2-14
Ulster Junior Club League Final
Strabane 2-17 Cookstown 1-13
Minor League
Gr 1
Dromore 1-7 An Charraig Mhor 1-15
Fintona 1-10 Cookstown 2-9
Eglish 3-10 Donaghmore 3-16
Gr 2
Dungannon 2-12 Greencastle 2-12
Pomeroy 1-6 Drumragh 2-20
Galbally 2-14 Coalisland 0-8
Cappagh 4-19 Na Doiri Oga 3-7
Galbally 2-17 Strabane 1-6
Gr 3
Aghaloo 4-10 Edendork 7-9
Drumquin 0-12 Castlederg 0-14
Eskra 1-14 Rock 4-14
Glenelly 0-13 Gortin 1-12
Moortown 1-13 Naomh Brid 4-18
Stewartstown 2-11 Brackaville 1-10
Urney 4-5 Owen Roes 0-14
Gr 4
Augher 0-13 Clogher 2-20
Castlederg 0-3 Aghyaran 5-20
Fintona 3-11 Omagh 4-8
Dev League
Donaghmore 0-11 Cookstown 5-9
Errigal Ciaran 2-11 Dromore 3-5
Under-14 League
Gr 1
An Charraig Mhor 5-11 Donaghmore 3-11
Ardboe 11-8 Omagh 4-16
Gr 2
Beragh 1-4 Moortown 3-15
Cappagh 3-2 Clonoe 9-11
Eglish 3-10 Fintona 2-16
Eskra 4-11 Dungannon 4-11
Trillick 5-5 Dromore 2-13
Loughmacrory 6-12 Kildress 6-11
Gr 3
Castlederg 6-17 Greencastle 1-6
Coalisland 6-10 Drumragh 3-6
Drumquin 5-10 Urney 2-5
Killeeshil 9-22 Owen Roes 0-9
Moy 10-11 Na Doiri Oga 2-4
Naomh Brid 1-7 Aghyaran 2-12
Strabane 5-0 Edendork 16-11
Gr 4
Augher 2-9 Rock 4-9
Clogher 10-7 Glenelly 3-2
Clann na nGael 4-15 Stewartstown 2-10
Naomh Eoghan 6-13 Gortin 4-9
Tattyreagh 3-11 Brackaville 5-5
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor 5-11 Omagh 5-12
Castlederg 2-2 Omagh 12-13
Cookstown 7-4 Donaghmore 6-7
Ulster Schools Dalton Cup Semi-Final
Omagh CBS 1-14 St Mary’s Magherafelt 3-7
LADIES FIXTURES
THURSDAY MARCH 20TH
All-Ireland PPS Junior Final
At Newbridge, 2pm
St Pat’s Academy Dungannon vs St Mary’s Macroom
Under-14 Gr 2 League at 8pm
Ardboe vs Dungannon
SATURDAY MARCH 22ND
National League Div One
At Dungannon, 3pm
Tyrone vs Dublin
Under-14 Gr 3 League at 4pm
Coalisland vs Moortown
Camogie-National League Div 3A
Tyrone vs Louth (2pm)
SUNDAY MARCH 23RD
Under-14 League at 11am
Gr 1
Cappagh vs Killeeshil
Errigal Ciaran vs Omagh
An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore
Kildress vs Dromore (10am)
Gr 2
Cookstown vs Clonoe
Moy vs Drumquin
Loughmacrory vs Galbally
Gr 3
Aghaloo vs Trillick (12 noon)
Fintona vs Pomeroy (12.30)
Strabane vs Sperrin Og
Gr 4
Beragh vs Stewartstown
Derrylaughan vs Badoney
Drumragh vs Tattyreagh
Glenelly vs Owen Roes
Naomh Eoghan vs Aghyaran
Urney vs Castlederg
Dev League
Kildress vs Errigal Ciaran
An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh
Pomeroy vs Dromore
Omagh vs Dungannon
Camogie- Under-16 C Championship
Wicklow vs Tyrone (2pm)
LADIES RESULTS
Under-14 League
Gr 1
Donaghmore 2-4 Cappagh 7-14
Dromore 6-11 An Charraig Mhor 3-7
Killeeshil 4-6 Errigal Ciaran 10-6
Omagh 2-4 St Macartans 0-7
Gr 2
Ardboe 9-7 Edendork 2-6
Clonoe 1-8 Dungannon 12-9
Drumquin 10-10 Galbally 1-3
Moy 6-22 Loughmacrory 2-4
Gr 3
Coalisland 5-7 Fintona 8-10
Sperrin Og 6-8 Trillick 7-8
Pomeroy 4-3 Aghaloo 3-14
Gr 4
Aghyaran 3-11 Glenelly 4-6
Badoney 5-11 Drumragh 0-4
Derrylaughan 0-3 Beragh 7-25
Naomh Eoghan 0-6 Urney 1-9
Stewartstown 2-1 Tattyreagh 6-11
Owen Roes 4-12 Castlederg 1-3
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor 1-1 Kildress 7-9
Dromore 3-5 Errigal Ciaran 6-11
Dungannon 1-7 Cappagh 12-8
Pomeroy 9-7 Omagh 5-8
Camogie- All-Ireland Minor Championship
Donegal 0-0 Tyrone 4-8
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)