GAA- Results & Fixtures

  • 19 March 2025
GAA- Results & Fixtures
19 March 2025
4 minutes read

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY MARCH 19TH

Ulster Under-20 Championship

At Burren, 7.30pm

Down vs Tyrone

Jim Devlin Cup at 8pm

Dungannon vs Owen Roes

THURSDAY MARCH 20TH

Jim Devlin Cup at 7.30pm

Loughmacrory vs Errigal Ciaran

Minor Dev League at 7.30pm

Eglish vs Clonoe

Under-14 League

Gr 1: Cookstown vs Galbally (6pm)

Gr 2: Moortown vs Eglish (7.30pm)

FRIDAY MARCH 21ST

Jim Devlin Cup at 8pm

Dromore vs Moortown

An Charraig Mhor vs Edendork

SATURDAY MARCH 22ND

Ulster Minor League

At Dunsilly, 2pm

Antrim vs Tyrone

Jim Devlin Cup at 2pm

Aghaloo vs Greencastle

Ardboe vs Killyclogher

Beragh vs Eglish

Derrylaughan vs Donaghmore

Fintona vs Aghyaran

Owen Roes vs Omagh

Gortin vs Trillick

Naomh Eoghan vs Clonoe

Killeeshil vs Kildress

Coalisland vs Dungannon

Pomeroy vs Galbally

Stewartstown vs Moy

McGarrity Cup at 2pm

Brocagh vs Eskra

Clogher vs Cookstown

Clann na nGael vs Tattyreagh

Errigal Ciaran III vs Urney

Glenelly vs Drumragh

Donaghmore III vs Derrytresk

Killyman vs Castlederg

Strabane vs Omagh III

Under-14 League at 11am

Gr 1

Omagh vs An Charraig Mhor

Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran

Cookstown vs Ardboe (12.45)

Gr 2

Clonoe vs Trillick

Dromore vs Loughmacrory

Dungannon vs Pomeroy

Fintona vs Cappagh

Kildress vs Eskra

Gr 3

Castlederg vs Strabane

Drumragh vs Naomh Brid

Edendork vs Moy

Greencastle vs Aghyaran

Na Doiri Oga vs Drumquin

Owen Roes vs Coalisland

Urney vs Killeeshil

Gr 4

Brackaville vs Augher

Clann na nGael vs Naomh Eoghan

Glenelly vs Tattyreagh

Gortin vs Clogher

Stewartstown vs Rock

Dev League

Ardboe vs Donaghmore

Dromore vs Omagh

An Charraig Mhor vs Errigal Ciaran

Cookstown vs Dungannon

An Charraig Mhor vs Eglish

Errigal Ciaran vs Castlederg

National Hurling League Div 2

At Garvaghey, 2.30pm

Tyrone vs Kerry

SUNDAY MARCH 23RD

Jim Devlin Cup at 12 noon

Drumquin vs Rock

National League Div One

At Omagh, 3.45

Tyrone vs Dublin

Minor League at 11am

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor vs Eglish

Clonoe vs Errigal Ciaran

Donaghmore vs Fintona

Gr 2

Beragh vs Killeeshil

Strabane vs Omagh

Gr 3

Eskra vs Brackaville

Tattyreagh vs Naomh Eoghan

Stewartstown vs Naomh Brid

Ulster Junior Hurling League

Croabh Rua vs Naomh Colm Cille (11am)

Eoghan Ruadh vs Lisbellaw (12 noon)

Aodh Ruadh vs Omagh (12 noon)

MONDAY MARCH 24TH

Under-16 Hurling League at 7.30pm

Eoghan Ruadh vs Naomh Colmcille

Omagh vs Eire Ogs

Eire Ogs vs Tulach Og (Gr 2)

Lisbellaw vs Cappagh (Gr 2)

TUESDAY MARCH 25TH

Minor Gr 2 League at 7.30pm

Loughmacrory vs Kildress

WEDNESDAY MARCH 26TH

Ulster Under-20 Championship

At Dungannon, 7.30pm

Tyrone vs Fermanagh

RESULTS

National Football League Div One

Donegal 0-19 Tyrone 0-25

Ulster Minor League

Tyrone 1-22 Derry 0-11

Jim Devlin Cup

Aghyaran 5-8 An Charraig Mhor 4-16

Beragh 3-15 Pomeroy 1-13

Coalisland 0-16 Omagh 1-12

Clonoe 2-18 Errigal Ciaran 1-11

Eglish 0-18 Galbally 1-7

Fintona 0-12 Edendork 1-12

Kildress 0-12 Donaghmore 3-12

Greencastle 1-4 Dromore 3-17

Moortown 3-13 Aghaloo 4-19

Moy 5-14 Killyclogher 3-4

Naomh Eoghan 1-9 Loughmacrory 1-14

Stewartstown 1-11 Ardboe 1-11

Trillick 3-20 Drumquin 0-3

McGarrity Cup

Brackaville 0-14 Eskra 2-21

Clann na nGael 1-15 Clogher 4-15

Donaghmore III 1-10 Glenelly 3-15

Errigal Ciaran III 2-8 Augher 4-13

Tattyreagh 0-12 Cookstown 2-14

Ulster Junior Club League Final

Strabane 2-17 Cookstown 1-13

Minor League

Gr 1

Dromore 1-7 An Charraig Mhor 1-15

Fintona 1-10 Cookstown 2-9

Eglish 3-10 Donaghmore 3-16

Gr 2

Dungannon 2-12 Greencastle 2-12

Pomeroy 1-6 Drumragh 2-20

Galbally 2-14 Coalisland 0-8

Cappagh 4-19 Na Doiri Oga 3-7

Galbally 2-17 Strabane 1-6

Gr 3

Aghaloo 4-10 Edendork 7-9

Drumquin 0-12 Castlederg 0-14

Eskra 1-14 Rock 4-14

Glenelly 0-13 Gortin 1-12

Moortown 1-13 Naomh Brid 4-18

Stewartstown 2-11 Brackaville 1-10

Urney 4-5 Owen Roes 0-14

Gr 4

Augher 0-13 Clogher 2-20

Castlederg 0-3 Aghyaran 5-20

Fintona 3-11 Omagh 4-8

Dev League

Donaghmore 0-11 Cookstown 5-9

Errigal Ciaran 2-11 Dromore 3-5

Under-14 League

Gr 1

An Charraig Mhor 5-11 Donaghmore 3-11

Ardboe 11-8 Omagh 4-16

Gr 2

Beragh 1-4 Moortown 3-15

Cappagh 3-2 Clonoe 9-11

Eglish 3-10 Fintona 2-16

Eskra 4-11 Dungannon 4-11

Trillick 5-5 Dromore 2-13

Loughmacrory 6-12 Kildress 6-11

Gr 3

Castlederg 6-17 Greencastle 1-6

Coalisland 6-10 Drumragh 3-6

Drumquin 5-10 Urney 2-5

Killeeshil 9-22 Owen Roes 0-9

Moy 10-11 Na Doiri Oga 2-4

Naomh Brid 1-7 Aghyaran 2-12

Strabane 5-0 Edendork 16-11

Gr 4

Augher 2-9 Rock 4-9

Clogher 10-7 Glenelly 3-2

Clann na nGael 4-15 Stewartstown 2-10

Naomh Eoghan 6-13 Gortin 4-9

Tattyreagh 3-11 Brackaville 5-5

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor 5-11 Omagh 5-12

Castlederg 2-2 Omagh 12-13

Cookstown 7-4 Donaghmore 6-7

Ulster Schools Dalton Cup Semi-Final

Omagh CBS 1-14 St Mary’s Magherafelt 3-7

LADIES FIXTURES

THURSDAY MARCH 20TH

All-Ireland PPS Junior Final

At Newbridge, 2pm

St Pat’s Academy Dungannon vs St Mary’s Macroom

Under-14 Gr 2 League at 8pm

Ardboe vs Dungannon

SATURDAY MARCH 22ND

National League Div One

At Dungannon, 3pm

Tyrone vs Dublin

Under-14 Gr 3 League at 4pm

Coalisland vs Moortown

Camogie-National League Div 3A

Tyrone vs Louth (2pm)

SUNDAY MARCH 23RD

Under-14 League at 11am

Gr 1

Cappagh vs Killeeshil

Errigal Ciaran vs Omagh

An Charraig Mhor vs Donaghmore

Kildress vs Dromore (10am)

Gr 2

Cookstown vs Clonoe

Moy vs Drumquin

Loughmacrory vs Galbally

Gr 3

Aghaloo vs Trillick (12 noon)

Fintona vs Pomeroy (12.30)

Strabane vs Sperrin Og

Gr 4

Beragh vs Stewartstown

Derrylaughan vs Badoney

Drumragh vs Tattyreagh

Glenelly vs Owen Roes

Naomh Eoghan vs Aghyaran

Urney vs Castlederg

Dev League

Kildress vs Errigal Ciaran

An Charraig Mhor vs Cappagh

Pomeroy vs Dromore

Omagh vs Dungannon

Camogie- Under-16 C Championship

Wicklow vs Tyrone (2pm)

LADIES RESULTS

Under-14 League

Gr 1

Donaghmore 2-4 Cappagh 7-14

Dromore 6-11 An Charraig Mhor 3-7

Killeeshil 4-6 Errigal Ciaran 10-6

Omagh 2-4 St Macartans 0-7

Gr 2

Ardboe 9-7 Edendork 2-6

Clonoe 1-8 Dungannon 12-9

Drumquin 10-10 Galbally 1-3

Moy 6-22 Loughmacrory 2-4

Gr 3

Coalisland 5-7 Fintona 8-10

Sperrin Og 6-8 Trillick 7-8

Pomeroy 4-3 Aghaloo 3-14

Gr 4

Aghyaran 3-11 Glenelly 4-6

Badoney 5-11 Drumragh 0-4

Derrylaughan 0-3 Beragh 7-25

Naomh Eoghan 0-6 Urney 1-9

Stewartstown 2-1 Tattyreagh 6-11

Owen Roes 4-12 Castlederg 1-3

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor 1-1 Kildress 7-9

Dromore 3-5 Errigal Ciaran 6-11

Dungannon 1-7 Cappagh 12-8

Pomeroy 9-7 Omagh 5-8

Camogie- All-Ireland Minor Championship

Donegal 0-0 Tyrone 4-8

