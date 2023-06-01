Cathal McShane set to miss Armagh match through injury

CATHAL McShane is unlikely to play any part in Tyrone’s Saturday night clash with Armagh, according to joint-manager Brian Dooher.

The Owen Roes forward missed the tail-end of Tyrone’s Division One campaign due to injury and he has yet to make it back to full fitness.

While he was named on the subs’ bench for Tyrone’s ill-fated Ulster Championship opener against Monaghan, the 2019 All-Star didn’t travel to Salthill for their round one All-Ireland group stage clash against Galway.

Confirming that McShane isn’t yet in a position to return to the field of play, Dooher also acknowledged that Frank Burns will serve a one-game suspension having picked up a red card against Galway.

said: “Cathal (McShane) won’t be available due to injury while Frank (Burns) will be a massive loss as well but that is what we have a panel for.

“It’s an opportunity for somebody else to stand up and be counted. Sean O’Donnell and Niall Devlin both came on against Galway for their senior championship debuts and they didn’t do themselves any harm and that is the way it is, if you are training hard you will get your opportunity.