By Niall McCoy

Three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner Collie Holmes has joined the Burren management team for the 2025 season.

The Down club will once again have Stevie O’Hare and Eoin McCartan at the helm having guided the side to the 2024 county final where they lost to Ulster finalists Kilcoo.

Advertisement

Eglish clubman Holmes, who also represented Armagh clubs Armagh Harps and An Port Mor in his playing career, has previously managed the Tyrone minors and was part of the senior set-up under Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

He has also played a key role at Dungannon Clarkes in recent years including their memorable O’Neill Cup winning campaign of 2020.

The side’s attempts to wrest the Frank O’Hare Cup from the grasp of the Magpies will be that bit harder as key attacker Liam Kerr is set to move to Australia, a blow to Kilcoo and Down boss Conor Laverty also.