McNabb steps away from Tyrone panel

By Niall Gartland
TALENTED Dromore forward Emmet McNabb has left the Tyrone senior intercounty set-up, it has emerged in recent days.
McNabb, who finished as the Tyrone championship’s top scorer in Dromore’s run to the O’Neill Cup in 2021, was drafted into the Tyrone panel for the 2022 season, but found his progress hampered by injury.
Having recovered, he once again stood out for Dromore in their championship campaign back in the Autumn before making a number of substitute appearances for Tyrone in the McKenna Cup.
He also entered the fray in the closing stages of Tyrone’s convincing league win over Donegal a fortnight ago, but on the whole his game-time was limited and he has made the decision to step away from the panel for the foreseeable.
Having lined out for local soccer club Tummery Athletic last Saturday, McNabb’s departure leaves Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher short of a valuable attacking option ahead of a series of crunch Division One ties in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s trip to face Mayo in Castlebar.
