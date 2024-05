TYRONE have named an unchanged starting line-up for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Round Two clash against Clare at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have kept their faith in the same starting 15 after last Saturday’s opening round against Donegal, but there are a number of changes to the match-day panel.

Tyrone U20 star Shea O’Hare is the first of the recent recruits from county’s All-Ireland U20 success to put himself in contention for a senior intercounty debut having been named among the subs.

Also named is Frank Burns, who is in concention to see action for the first time all year having recovered from a knee problem.

Tyrone team to face Clare:

Niall Morgan

Niall Devlin

Padraig Hampsey

Michael McKernan

Ben Cullen

Mattie Donnelly

Kieran McGeary

Brian Kennedy

Conn Kilpatrick

Ciaran Daly

Michael O’Neill

Seanie O’Donnell

Darren McCurry Darragh Canavan Ruairi Canavan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Frank Burns, Aidan Clarke, Peter Harte, Nathan McCarron, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Joe Oguz, Shea O’Hare, Cormac Quinn, Tiernan Quinn