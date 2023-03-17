Omagh CBS run riot in history-making Hogan Cup final victory

Omagh CBS 6-16

Summerhill College 3-8

OMAGH CBS claimed victory in the Hogan Cup final by a record margin with a sensational victory over Summerhill College at Croke Park this afternoon.

The 17-point margin at the final whistle is the most impressive in the competition’s history – and it was perfectly reflective of the gulf in class between the two sides.

An early goal from the official man of the match, Ruairi McCullagh set the tone for a phenomenal display from the ‘Brothers’, who ran into a practically insurmountable 3-8 to 0-4 lead after the break.

While Summerhill battled gamely to the final whistle, grabbing a couple of late consolation goals, there was no doubting Omagh CBS’ overall supremacy. Captain Eoin McElholm scored 2-5, all from play, in an eye-catching display, McCullagh also netted a second goal, and Conor Owens pinged over five points from play. Their defence was also commanding for the vast majority of the contest with half-back Callum Daly one of the team’s most impressiver performers on the day.

Today’s success caps off a magnificent success for the Brothers, and McElholm had the honour of lifting the Hogan Cup for only the second time in the school’s history. See Monday’s Tyrone Herald for full reaction to a magnificent success.