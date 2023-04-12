Two fresh faces in Tyrone panel as U-20 stars drafted in ahead of championship opener

By Niall Gartland
TWO of the leading members of Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning U-20 team of last year have been enrolled in the senior panel ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Championship opener against Monaghan.
Trillick’s Seanie O’Donnell and Carrickmore’s James Donaghy, both of whom featured in the U-20’s ill-fated Ulster Championship opener against Down a fortnight ago, have taken the step up to the senior set-up, Gaelic Life can confirm.
In total there are six members of last year’s All-Ireland U-20 winners on Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s team – namely Ruairi Canavan, Niall Devlin, Michael McGleenan, Conor Cush and now Donaghy and O’Donnell.
Donaghy has primarily a defensive remit and played in Carrickmore’s Senior Championship defeat to Errigal Ciaran, while versatile forward Seanie O’Donnell has impressed hugely in the last couple of years for Trillick.
