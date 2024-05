TYRONE’S All-Ireland U20 winning captain Michael Rafferty has been called into the senior intercounty set-up.

Rafferty was an inspirational figure en route to Tyrone’s All-Ireland success at U20 level, providing leadership in abundance and delivering a string of top class defensive performances.

Sunday’s win over Kerry marked his second success at this particular age group, as he also played a major role in Tyrone’s All-Ireland U20 triumph in 2022, when they overcame Kildare in Carrick-on-Shannon by 1-20 to 1-14.

The Killyclogher lad has now been drafted into Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan’s senior set-up, while it also emerged this morning that his U20 teammate Eoin McElholm has also received a call up.