TYRONE fans are set to discover in the coming days whether Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will remain at the helm in 2025.

Logan and Dooher have taken time out in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC exit at the hands of Roscommon earlier in the summer to assess whether they have the appetite to go forward for a fourth year in charge.

The managerial duo were handed a fresh three-year term at the end of the 2023 season, but as yet there it is unclear whether they will remain in situ or sign off on their tenure in charge.

There has been considerable speculation regards their future in the role, but it is expected that official confirmation of their plans will emerge by Thursday evening.

In an interview last month, coach Joe McMahon confirmed that the Tyrone management and backroom team were yet undecided on the matter, stating that “Things are still a bit raw in the sense of the [Roscommon] defeat, and Brian and Feargal and everybody involved will use this time to think and reflect and see where they go next. Time will tell on that one.”