Gallagher nets dramatic stoppage-time winner for Derg men

Dergview 1

Ballinamallard United 0

A STUNNING Ben Gallagher goal deep in stoppage-time earned Dergview a priceless derby win over rivals Ballinamallard United this evening

Advertisement

Two minutes into added time Dergview launched a sweeping attack on the left which ended with Mikhail Kennedy threading the ball through to Gallagher. The striker still had a lot to do, but, after a jinking run into the box, the left footed assassin flashed the ball low inside Jack Le-moignan’s far post.

That dramatic goal came less than three minutes after Derg stopper Patrick McGarvey had produced a world class save to keep out a shot by Josh McIlwaine.

The in-form striker’s volley looked destined for the keeper’s bottom right hand corner but the Donegal man got a strong hand on the ball to somehow divert it over his crossbar.

Those two moments defined a hard fought derby that up to that point looked destined to finish scoreless.

Dergview’s 11th victory of the season takes them up to 40 points, three ahead of Newington, five clear of Institute and eight better off than Knockbreda with two games left to play.

FULL REPORT IN THURSDAY’S ULSTER HERALD