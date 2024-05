IN a world where the role of the GAA goalkeeper has changed so dramatically in recent years, the Tyrone U-20 netminder has made his mark by adapting brilliantly to what’s expected.

Conor McAneney has proved his worth as the Red Hands move towards potential All-Ireland glory. He scored two vital points to kick-start the county’s winning run in the semi-final victory over Roscommon last weekend. Then, there was his magnificent final save in the Ulster final penalty shootout.

Nothing beats a run to the All-Ireland Final, and this U-20 side is certainly embracing the moment. Matches week on week are a big thing for McAneney, although as a Glenelly St Joseph’s player he’s missing their start in Division Three of the All-County League.

But an All-Ireland Final against Kerry provides ample compensation. On Sunday, Conor will bid to become the first from the club since Tim Harney with the county minors in 2008 to win an All-Ireland title. No wonder, then, that the excitement is building around Plumbridge and the Glenelly Valley.

“It feels great to be in the All-Ireland final because all the hard work throughout the winter has paid off. Some don’t agree with the tight schedule, but I think it’s good because you’re getting games upon games. I definitely wouldn’t like to be waiting two or three weeks for the final,” he said.

“The momentum is the key thing for me. It’s about keeping the ship going and that pure momentum you get from these matches. We’ve Kerry in the final now, we met them in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2021 and they’ll be a strong team.

“The Kerry v Tyrone factor is another thing. But this is going to be a massive challenge for us and I believe we’re up to that. But it’s going to be a big clash as games between us always are.”

This Tyrone team is no strangers to success. Many of them will have been on the Omagh CBS teams which won back-to-back MacRory and Hogan Cups, while many on the panel have the benefit from the experience gained in 2021.

That year saw them as Minors reach the All-Ireland Final. That game was played at Croke Park and proved ultimately disappointing for Tyrone as they lost out to Meath in the final stages. The Royals were defeated by Kerry in the semi-final last weekend, so there’s plenty of incentives for this young team as they bid to avenge the 2021 disappointment.

“That’s a huge factor going into this game, but it’s totally different for us boys as well. Me and the whole of the full-back line didn’t play in that final, so it’s all new to us. For the other boys, it’s all about them trying to get the medal that they missed out on back then,” added McAneney.

“I’m not too bad with nerves, except for maybe at half-time. It’s a great honour for me and the Glenelly club to be involved in this final. The club is already out in the league which has already started and unfortunately I’m not getting playing with them at the moment.

“It’s great for the club for me to be out representing them and hopefully I can do them proud. Martin McCrory with the U-21s in the early nineties and then Tim Harney have been a real inspiration for me as top goalkeepers. It’s a proud tradition. I’m just delighted to be playing in the Tyrone jersey – it’s lethal, unreal and you can’t beat it.”

Come Sunday evening, that feeling may well have been even further enhanced by a an All-Ireland title to put the crowning glory on a fine season.