BERAGH Red Knights have formally appointed a new management team headed up by Tyrone legend Conor Gormley and Damian Leonard.

It’s a high-profile appointment for the club, who reached this year’s Division Two promotion play-offs where they fell narrowly short against the Moy.

Gormley and Leonard have already accrued experience of working alongside each other on the line in recent years with Division Three club Drumquin and now they are embarking on a new challenge with a Beragh side that have made significant strides in recent seasons. They place Noel Slane – like Gormley, a Carrickmore native – who managed the club for two years before stepping down earlier this month.

Both men have also played key roles in the fortunes of the all-conquering Tyrone Masters team with Conor Gormley captaining the team to the Dr Mick Loftus Cup in 2022 while Leonard as been an ever-present on the managerial team during their run to three All-Ireland titles in as many years.