Greencastle Handball Club celebrate another great season

An Caisleán Glas Liathróid Láimhe celebrated another massively successful year of handball within the club last week, recognising some of the key success stories of young players, hard work and dedication of committee and coaching volunteers as well as recognising the incredible support of its sponsors and parents who help make the handball club a possibility.

In 2024, the club has enjoyed unprecedented success, building on the foundations laid across the previous years including schools, county, provincial, National and World success across various levels and codes.

It was a great night of celebration and being able to recognise the major success that has happened across the year as with somethings it’s so easy to forget some of the key achievements when the playing calander is so hectic.

A special mention to Caislin Tracey who won the club’s first ever World Championship title and hopefully the first of many to come. All these young handballers are an inspiration to all the parish and especially the next generation of young handballers starting their journey within the club.

Links with local primary school Our Lady of Lourdes continues to grow, and this is bearing fruit as Caolán Meenan, Anna Mae McElduff and Tori-Lee Monaghan represented their school, Greencastle Handball Club, Tyrone and Ulster in the 2024 Cumann na mBunscol National Fun Day, hosted at the National Handball Centre, Croke Park.

At club level Greencastle have had lots of success across the year in various competitions and codes at all levels. Anthony Morris and Emma Conway reached the Gael Linn Corn Final, unfortunately missing out narrowly at the final hurdle for the second consecutive year but Emma and Anthony representing the club and themselves fantastically throughout Ulster and the All-Ireland series.

The Ulster Championships showcased the array of talent within the club with a record nine young people representing their club and county at the Ulster Championships, playing at various age groups (singles & doubles) at Kingscourt and Gort na Mona.

Over the weekend of 20th & 21st April Greencastle players travelled to venues across Connacht to participate in one of the stand-out handball competitions in the club calendar the John West Ireland GAA Handball Féile na nGael. This year Greencastle had four teams representing the club in Divisions 1, 2, 3 & 4.

Following the success from 2023, this year’s performances didn’t disappoint with all the teams representing the club magnificently.

The boys’ team of Seonag Harte, Marcus Conway, Tarlach Tracey & Shane Molloy claimed the National Division 2 Féile title beating Kilkishen of Co. Clare in the final on a score of 30-27. The lads deserve great credit for this victory after coming through a tough group with great results against Breacach, Castlebridge & Liscaul to deservedly bring the title home.

Greencastle Division 1 girls team consisting of MaryJo Morris, Emma Conway, Aimee Fox & Emma Fox reached the final for a second year running but lost out narrowly by just three points to Windgap of Co. Kilkenny. Unfortunately, it was not to be on this occasion, but the girls showed great resilience and determination throughout and can be very proud of their achievements.

Greencastle Division 3 girls team consisting of Kailagh Bradley, Caoimhe Maguire, Mya Molloy & and Anna Mae McElduff progressed through their group impressively to reach the semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners St Brigids of Co. Dublin on points.

Greencastle Division 4 boys team consisting of Conor Molloy, Caolan Meenan, Michael McElduff & Anthony Morris came runners up in their group to finalists Ballydesmond and unfortunately missed out on qualifying for the finals.

Emma Conway and Aimee Fox captured the 60×30 Softball Nationals title in Taghmon, Co. Wexford with some great games against Wexford, Kilkenny and victory against Dublin opponents Sophie Floyd and Ciara O’Reilly 15-14,11-15, 11-5 in the U13 Girls Final.

A thrilling game throughout with both sets of players showing great skill and determination to take a game each leading to a tie breaker. Emma and Aimee produced a wonderful display or teamwork and individual brilliance in the tiebreaker to take the title.

Caislin Tracey teamed up with Laura Duff of Loughmacrory to claim the All-Ireland minor doubles title in the national handball centre in Croke Park. The girls were up against a strong Kilkenny pairing & All-Ireland 40×20 champions Katie Brennan and Holly Byrne. The Kilkenny girls took the first game on a score of 21-12 with Caislin and Laura taking the second game by the finest of margins on a score of 21-20. Caislin and Laura won the tie breaker on a score line of 11-5 crowning themselves All Ireland Doubles Champions 2024.

The O’Neill’s Wallball All Ireland Championships took place at the Kilglass Handball Club in Co. Roscommon in early August. Caislin Tracey showed her skill and class throughout the event defeating a heavily fancied Katie Jordan (Kilkenny) 15-9 and 15-8 in the semi-finals and them overcame a strong opponent Ava Sweeney (Galway) in the final on a scoreline of 15-3 and 15-14.

Anthony Morris teamed up with 5 young handballers from Loughmacrory as part of the Tyrone team of 6 who won the U12/13 National team of 6 softball title in Croke Park with great wins against Cork and Kilkenny in the finals.

The pinnacle of this year’s handball calendar was the Wallball World Championship’s which took place in Limerick University from 18th-23rd August 2024, playing host to almost 900 entries throughout the various grades all played out in the one venue and 9 different courts in what was a hectic schedule of handball for 6 days.

Greencastle were delighted to have four young handballers representing the club at this prestigious event across a range of age groups at both singles and doubles.

Caislin Tracey and her doubles partner Claire Minogue from Tuamgreany Co.Clare claimed the 17&U doubles title with an impressive victory over a strong pairing from Kilkenny & Cork on a score of 21-16 & 21-17. This was a fantastic result for the girls to claim a major honour.

Tarlach Tracey in the 15&U boys singles won his first game and reached the last 16 only to lose out to Cormac Walter’s from Armagh. Tarlach also entered in the doubles reached the plate final with his doubles partner Nathan Lawlor from Wexford only to lose narrowly to the Kelly brothers from Breacach.

Emma Conway contested the 13&U girls won her first three games to reach the semi-finals but then unfortunately lost out to Ciara Mohan from Dublin.

Ciaran óg Tracey entered 13&U singles impressed in his first game and claimed victory against his Wexford opponent to reach the last 16 but lost out in the next round against his Cavan opponent. Ciaran óg also teamed up with Daithí Kelly from Breacach in the u11 fun doubles event where they won all the games in their section.

This is the first time Greencastle club has ever had any representation at the World Championships and the players all did their club proud. For Caislin to bring home a winner’s medal to the club for the first time was a great achievement.