GREENCASTLE travelled to venues across Connacht to participate in one of the stand-out handball competitions in the club calendar, the John West Ireland GAA Handball Féile na nGael.

This year Greencastle had four teams representing the club in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4. Following the success from 2023, this year’s performances didn’t disappoint with all the teams representing the club magnificently.

The Greencastle boys team of Seónag Harte, Marcus Conway, Tarlach Tracey and Shane Molloy claimed the National Division 2 Féile title by beating Kilkishen of Co. Clare in the final on a score of 30-27. The lads deserve great credit for this victory after coming through a tough group with great results against Breacach, Castlebridge and Liscaul to deservedly bring the title home.

The Greencastle Division 1 girls team consisting of MaryJo Morris, Emma Conway, Aimee Fox and Emma Fox reached the Division 1 final for a second year running but lost out narrowly by just three points to Windgap of Co. Kilkenny. Unfortunately it was not to be on this occasion but the girls showed great resilience and determination throughout and can be very proud of their achievements.

The Greencastle Division 3 girls team consisting of Kailagh Bradley, Caoimhe Maguire, Mya Molloy and Anna Mae McElduff progressed through their group impressively to reach the semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners St Brigids of County Dublin on points.

The Greencastle Division 4 boys team consisting of Conor Molloy, Caolan Meenan, Michael McElduff and Anthony Morris came runners up in their group to finalists Ballydesmond and unfortunately missed out on qualifying for the finals.

This is the third year in succession Greencastle have brought home another major Féile title, adding to the boys Division 4 title in 2022 and girls Division 1 title in 2023.