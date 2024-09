A GOOD Championship run to build-up on spells of good form in Division Two of the All-County League is the central aim of Greencastle as they prepare for an intriguing local derby.

Kildress provide the opposition for the St Patrick’s, and it’s one that is certain to provide plenty of entertainment for both neutrals and supporters of the two teams alike.

This is also a clash brimming with opportunities. The two teams finished in the mid-table in Division Two, and one of the key questions is whether Greencastle’s recent senior experience will have a significant impact on how things go.

Captain Miceal McCann has been a key figure for them throughout this year and believes that their mixed league form provides the incentive for them to really go full tilt in the race for the Paddy Cullen Cup.

“The league sets us up well. We had a good strong start to the season and then midway through and towards the end things dipped off a bit,” he said.

“But everybody knows where we’re at, the management have us in good shape and we know what our priorities are. So it’s about performing on the day.

“Division One was some step up for us, but then the likes of us coming down you’re on a losing streak and it’s hard to get the tables turned the following year. It’s important to sort that out so that you avoid slipping on down. Thankfully we did that and it’s about pushing on.”

It’s only a couple of weeks since Kildress and Greencastle met in the league. With one eye on the Championship, neither team was prepared to declare full hand.

“We’d be right and friendly with Kildress, we know what they’re about and they’ve got some good players,” added McCann.

“Hopefully, we’ll have their number come the weekend. The two clubs are close neighbours and there’ll alwaysbe that derby element. But hopefully we’ll be able to take the hits and get through it.

“It would mean a lot for us to get a good run in the championship, especially for ourselves because we haven;t had a good run in a long time. We haven’t been known for being a good championship run. Hopefully we can change that this year.”