Harps boss gutted but full of hope for the future

BENNY Boyle said his players were gutted after losing Wednesday evening’s fonaCAB Irish Junior Cup semi-final 2-1 to Coalisland Athletic however the Strathroy Harps boss feels this season’s thrilling cup run offers real hope for the future.

An 89th minute penalty by Stephen Corr ultimately broke Harps’ hearts and in doing so ended the Omagh side’s ambitions of reaching a third final.

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for Strathroy who had gone toe-to-toe with their highly-fancied opponents at Stangmore Park.

The Irish Junior Cup odyssey has been a huge positive for Boyle and Harps and the manager believes it’s something the club can build on.

“I thought we were the better side for long periods especially in the first half,” he said.

“Tommy (Murphy) had a couple of good efforts in the first half and had we scored from them I think we would have been in the final.

“It was heartbreaking the way we conceded the penalty but it happens and I just hope now that the boys in the squad know what it’s about. There were a lot of young lads there and it’s the first time they went that far and playing at that level.

“Hopefully it’s something we can build on and add a couple and attack next year harder.”

While the overriding emotion for Harps and their followers was one of bitter disappointment, for Coalisland it was pure joy and jubilation at reaching a first ever Junior Cup Final at The National Stadium.

A stunning strike by Daryl Magee cancelled out Joachim Smith’s opener for Harps before Corr’s late penalty secured a place in the showpiece decider against Bangor Young Men.

Triumphant manager David Magee hailed his side’s second half performance in seeing off the 2012 and 2013 winners.

“It was a great fight-back in the second half,” he said.

“In the first half we under-performed. Strathroy came out and were well on top. They were pressing and pressing and pressing and didn’t give us much time on the ball.

“We had a few words at half-time, a few moves across the middle of the park and that settled things. We got back into the game with a wonderful goal by Daryl Magee, my son, and we edged back into it.

“They had a few chances with corner kicks and stuff but I thought we were on top in the last quarter and to get the penalty and goal I think we deserved it, just about in the end.

“I warned the players beforehand not to underestimate Strathroy and they proved that. They might have been mid table in the Fermanagh and Western League but we knew they had their sights on the Junior all year and they were excellent.”

Magee is now looking forward to the trip to The National Stadium on May Day Bank Holiday Monday.

“The support we have been getting is unbelievable and I’m sure we’ll be taking a good crowd down to Windsor Park. It’s a Bank Holiday too, people will be off work so it should be a bit of crack.

“It’ll be quite the occasion. We have boys in the club who have been trying to win this trophy for 13-14 years so to eventually get to a final is great for them too.”