Harte set to take charge of Derry

IN a hugely surprising turn of events, it has emerged this evening that Mickey Harte is set to be appointed as new manager of the Derry Senior Intercounty footballing team.

It was reported earlier this evening that Harte had informed the Louth footballers that he was stepping down with immediate effort after three years at the helm.

Subsequently, Louth County Board issued an official statement confirming that not only had Harte and his right-hand man Gavin Devlin departed the post, but that they were taking on the mantle at Derry.

Advertisement

There has been significant speculation about the vacant position in the last week after Ciaran Meenagh signalled that he no interest in taking the Derry job on a permanent basis.

The Loughmacrory man had steered the team to provincial success and a memorable showing against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final following Rory Gallagher’s departure earlier in the year.

But the picture has become a lot clearer this evening with the news that the vastly experienced Mickey Harte is set to take the reins at Derry, albeit there has been no official announcement from the Oak Leaf County at this juncture.

More to follow as events unfold.