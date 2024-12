DAMIAN McKenna issued a clear statement of intent when he finished his first professional opponent with an elbow-popping armbar in just 21 seconds.

The OMMA fighter penetrated the pro ranks in undeniable fashion in a sold-out Millennium Forum, submitting a reputedly durable Jamie McAleese while the first round bell was still ringing.

“We knew that he was tough, so the game plan was to work the body and wear him down,” said McKenna, whose win at the weekend provides the perfect 1-0 start to his pro career.

Advertisement

“I came out, touched gloves and landed a body kick straight away. Then I got greedy and almost immediately tried to land another, which he seen coming and managed to grab hold of my leg.”

The North Antrim Fight Academy veteran, seizing the opportunity to nullify McKenna’s polished striking game, pragmatically pulled the fight to the floor.

However, despite seeming like a sensible tactical choice at the time, this decision to take the contest to the deck was one would ultimately cost McAleese the fight.

“As we went down, I gained control of his arm, locking in an armbar. I could feel I had it in but he wasn’t tapping. As he tried to lift me, I cranked it and felt the pop. And that was the end of the fight. In and out job.

“Although I’d have liked a bit of a scrap for all the fans that travelled up to support me and the other OMMA lads (of which there were about 150), I am not going to complain about getting out without taking any damage,” remarked the 25-year-old.

This win will have helped McKenna efface the memory of his last performance in the amateur ranks, which, unfortunately, did not go his way. However, his five year amateur career, which seen him compete in a total of 17 bouts, is arguably one of the most impressive seen in this part of the country. Many eyes will now watch eagerly as he attempts to make inroads into the undoubtedly grittier, more competitive realm of professional fighting.

“Look, it’s a step up. In the amateurs, you’re fighting three minute rounds, no elbows, or knees to the head. In the pro divisions, it’s five minute rounds and everything goes. It’s a different beast, but one my sparring and the weekend’s performance demonstrate that I’m well ready for.”

Advertisement

McKenna reckons he will re-enter the cage in February or March of 2025.

“I want to go on a short winning streak in the regional ranks, which, chances are, means a few more victories in Clan Wars. After that, I’ll be looking to make a name for myself in Cage Warriors, which is the biggest promotion in Europe. That’s where the the likes of McGregor, Paddy Pimblett, Ian Garry, James Gallagher and Paul Hughes were noticed. That’ where good professionals go to cut their teeth and make their name. That’s where I want to go.”

McKenna, unscathed from his featherweight fight at the weekend, plans to head to Thailand in the new year, where he will train alongside fighters with UFC and Belator contracts.

“It’ll be a good opportunity to learn more about the craft and bring it back for everyone in the club. Thanks to all my coaches, sponsors and supporters,” concluded the Omagh man.