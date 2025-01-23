Johnston’s looking forward to new season

AARON Johnston is looking forward to a fresh start and a new season in the World Rally Championship.

The 2025 campaign is one that the Fintona co-driver and his Japanese pilot Takamoto Katsuta will see them return to fighting for regular podium finishes after a frustrating term last year during which they were blighted by misfortune at every turn as they failed to finish several events.

But after solid performances at their final two rallies of 2024 at Central Europe and in Japan, the poair had their Toyota contracts extended for another year and they are looking forward to getting back to action in Monte Carlo this coming weekend.

“It was nice to be home over the festive period, to chill out with family and friends but I’m really looking forward to getting back out and going again for the new season,” Johnston enthused.

“Everything starts from zero again, so anything is possible. Going into the year feeling pretty good on the back of how we finished last year in Central Europe and Japan with two fourth places and fighting for the podium.

“That’s the target for ‘25. To be more consistent and to be fighting for the podium on almost every rally we go to and trying to do the best we can. Definitely looking forward to a new year and it’s always nice to start in Monaco.”

The traditional season opener, Rallye Monte Carlo, can be something of a lottery in terms of conditions, with the possiblilty of snow and ice in the mountains around the principality and Johnston acknowledges picking the correct set-up can be difficult, which can lead to some trepidation ahead of today’s [Thursday’s] opening stages.

“It’s spread out over a 500km radius, so it’s very hard to say what the weather will be like on one site compared to the other, but that’s part of the challenge,” he acknowledged.

“But when you’re standing on the step of the Casino on Thursday night and you’re trying to pick what tyres to go with, it’s a little bit stressful and anxious and you have the 200km road section from Monaco to the first stage and you’re thinking ‘hmm, what are we going to face here?’ But it’s a feeling you can relish because you are there in the factory car and going into start a new season.

“The nerves are definitely at their highest at this part during the year but once you get the Thursday night over in Monaco you can really start to enjoy Friday, Saturday and finishing back at the harbour on Sunday afternoon.”

There are several changes for crews to contend with in the 2025 season, with hybrid having been taken out of the cars and replaced by ballast, while a 14th round has been added to the calendar in Saudi Arabia at the end of November and for Johnston and Takamoto, they have to get used to a massive team of five cars on some events with Kalle Rovanpera returning to a full-time role, rejoining Elfyn Evans, newcomer Sami Pajari and part-time competitor Sebastien Ogier.

“We will have four cars at every rally and obviously a fifth car when Seb [Ogier] comes to do his part-time drives. There are a lot of crews, but on a positive side, from Toyota’s side, we have more fire power on every rally we go to,” Johnston said.

“I think, overall, the team we have in ‘25 is very strong and drivers, co-drivers, everyone gets along, so it will be an exciting year to see how everyone gets on.

“And it’s a longer year too, with Saudi Arabia in the first weekend of December, which leaves it longer and the fight should continue a bit longer too. It’s a bit of a shame we don’t get to finish the season in Japan any more for Toyota and ourselves with Taka but Japan as the penultimate round now could add a bit more excitement because you’ll have to push all the way to the end because you have another rally to come.”