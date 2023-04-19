Jumping for joy in Ecclesville Centre

PARENTS, pupils, teachers and showjumpers converged in Fintona last weekend to raise money for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

Last week, young equestrians from across the country turned out at the Ecclesville Equestrian Centre for an enthralling day of elegant and stylish sport – in what was their 9th Inter-Schools show.

Organised by Drumragh Integrated College, the showjumping event seen many competitions run for both primary and secondary school riders, with 19 Drumragh riders taking part.

Reflecting on the day, one of the organisers, Joan Potts said, “It was great to have been involved in another successful show with Drumragh Integrated College.

“Not only did all the participants seem to have a great day, but they also helped raise money for a charity who have touched the lives of so many of our staff and pupils.

“Thanks to everyone who donated, took part or helped out on the day in any way at all.

“We appreciate all the support we received.”